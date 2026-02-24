Ranking Movers: Popyrin returns to top 50 after Doha

Men’s singles

Alexei Popyrin has re-entered the ATP singles top 50 after recording his first victory of 2026 in Doha last week.

The 26-year-old’s 6-0 6-2 statement win over local Mubarak Al-Harrasi helped him climb six places to world No.47. He was also competitive in his second-round match against No.2 seed Jannik Sinner, ultimately falling 6-3 7-5.

Popyrin aims to build on those performances in Dubai this week, where he faces Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in his first match.

Adam Walton also enjoyed a rankings jump after his trip to the final 16 in Delray Beach. The lucky loser upstaged Canadian Gabriel Diallo before almost brewing an upset against No.5 seed Tommy Paul. He also rose six places to world No.87.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 0 Alexei Popyrin No.47 +6 James Duckworth No.83 -3 Adam Walton No.87 +6 Aleksandar Vukic No.91 -3 Chris O'Connell No.105 -10 Tristan Schoolkate No.118 0 Jordan Thompson No.113 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.115 -2 Dane Sweeny No.133

Men’s doubles

Alexei Popyrin’s unlikely partnership with Stefanos Tsitsipas helped him return to the Australian men’s doubles top 10.

The pair progressed to the Qatar Open quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in two tiebreak sets.

Popyrin climbed 18 spots to world No.118 as a result, a new career-high doubles ranking.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.40 0 John Peers No.56 -1 Marc Polmans No.63 0 Rinky Hijikata No.64 +1 Jordan Thompson No.66 +1 Matt Ebden No.70 -2 Jason Kubler No.75 -1 Matthew Romios No.81 +1 Blake Bayldon No.105 -6 Alexei Popyrin No.118

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell is back inside the top 80 after her performance in Dubai. Having advanced through qualifying with wins over Tereza Valentova and Katie Volynets, Birrell prevailed against German Tatjana Maria in her opening main-draw match in a near three-hour encounter.

While she fell to Australian Open 2026 champion Elena Rybakina in the second round, her ranking improved 14 places to world No.80.

Daria Kasatkina also had a slight increase in her ranking after defeating Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-3 in Dubai. She was unable to build on that, however, after a right hip injury forced her withdrawal from the tournament.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.29 -1 Daria Kasatkina No.58 +3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.74 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.80 +14 Talia Gibson No.110 +1 Maddison Inglis No.127 -2 Priscilla Hon No.136 -6 Emerson Jones No.146 -2 Taylah Preston No.150 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.180 -1

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter will regain the mantle of Australia’s top-ranked women’s doubles player this week in Austin, where she and world No.9 Taylor Townsend are the No.1 seeds.

Ellen Perez surpassed Hunter as the Australian No.1 in August 2024 following the Toronto WTA 1000. Now, only 17 points behind Perez following the latest rankings update, Hunter will leapfrog her compatriot after her first-round match, given Perez is not scheduled to play this week.

Victory in Austin could see Hunter climb into the top 20 for the first time since returning from her Achilles injury in February 2025.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.24 0 Storm Hunter No.25 +1 Maya Joint No.33 0 Olivia Gadecki No.73 +1 Talia Gibson No.109 0 Kimberly Birrell No.110 +1 Priscilla Hon No.145 -16 Petra Hule No.200 -5 Elena Micic No.225 -4 Alexandra Osborne No.227 -4

