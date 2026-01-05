Woodman to lead new wave into Australian Wheelchair Summer Series

Victorian teenager Jin Woodman is one of 16 Australians into an expanded Australian Wheelchair Summer Series this January.
The world No.7 will be joined by fellow top-10 star and countryman Heath Davidson at the inaugural Australian Wheelchair International in Adelaide, featuring a quad singles event. Woodman will then travel to Melbourne for the Melbourne Wheelchair Open on 18-23 January before the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships commence on 26 January.
AO 2026 WHEELCHAIR ENTRY LISTS: Men's singles | Women's singles | Quad singles
The Australian Wheelchair Summer Series begins on 9 January with new integrated events at the Brisbane International and in Sydney, the latter alongside the United Cup. Australia's Anderson Parker will compete in Brisbane, where the men's singles event is taking place.
Woodman, meanwhile, hopes to build on his 2025 Australian summer, where he reached quad singles quarterfinals at the Victorian Wheelchair Open and the Australian Open.
“[I hope to] start the 2026 season off fresh, playing the [Melbourne Wheelchair Open] at my local club [Hume Tennis Centre]. Then, head off to the AO again for my second home Slam,” Woodman said at the Australian Wheelchair Summer Series launch.
"Hopefully, I can start on a good note, get a couple of wins, and hopefully have better results this year."
|Date
|Event
|Divison
|Venue
|9-11 January
|Australian Wheelchair International - Brisbane
|Men
|Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane
|9-11 January
|Australian Wheelchair International - Sydney
|Women
|Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
|12-16 January
|Victorian Wheelchair Open
|Men/Women/Quad
|Hume Tennis Centre
|15-17 January
|Australian Wheelchair International - Adelaide
|Quad
|The Drive, Adelaide
|17-19 January
|Victorian Wheelchair Open
|Junior
|Hume Tennis Centre
|18-23 January
|Melbourne Wheelchair Open
|All
|Hume Tennis Centre
|26-31 January
|Australian Open Wheelchair Championships
|All
|Melbourne Park
It helped kickstart a season that saw Woodman win the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Award at the Newcombe Medal last month and the ITF Wheelchair Junior Boy of the Year Award.
Despite a femur injury that sidelined Woodman for six months, the Victorian still won 31 matches for the year and finished inside the quad singles top 10 – the youngest player to feature in the top 10.
Woodman is one of six Australians who will compete in the wheelchair events at Australian Open 2026. Davidson, Benjamin Wenzel, and Finn Broadbent have also received entry into the quad singles, while Anderson Parker features in men’s singles action for the third straight year, and Arlo Shawcross will compete in boys' singles.
Davidson, an Australian Open 2022 singles semifinalist, enters his 10th campaign at Melbourne Park, surpassing his best mate, Dylan Alcott, for appearances.
Meanwhile, Wenzel makes his quad singles debut at his home major after becoming the first Australian to win a junior wheelchair Grand Slam match at AO 2025.
Parker hopes to record his first victory at his home Slam. The 27-year-old ended 2025 with the highest year-end ranking of his career, finishing as world No.26.
He also aims to become Australia’s first men’s wheelchair singles champion at Melbourne Park since David Hall in 2005.
Leading into AO 2026, seven juniors will compete in the boys’ singles at the Victorian Wheelchair Open. World Team Cup representatives Shawcross, Sonny Rennison, Gillie Lumby, and Harrison Dudley headline the crop, all eyeing to become Australia’s second boys’ singles champion in four years.
Aussies on Entry Lists
*World ranking in parentheses
Australian Wheelchair International - Brisbane
Men's singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24)
Victorian Wheelchair Open
Men’s singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24), Ben Weekes (40)
Women's singles main draw: Sally Schwartz (33)
Quad singles main draw: Benjamin Wenzel (13), Finn Broadbent (19)
Boys’ singles main draw: Arlo Shawcross (5), Sonny Rennison (7), Gillie Lumby (12), Harrison Dudley (13), Joshua Brass (23), Hamish Baker (30), Jaxon Vanderpoel (56)
Women’s singles qualifying: Isla Gillespie (93)
Quad singles qualifying: Hamish Baker (72)
Australian Wheelchair International - Adelaide
Quad singles main draw: Jin Woodman (7), Heath Davidson (10)
Melbourne Wheelchair Open
Men’s singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24), Ben Weekes (40)
Women's singles main draw: Sally Schwartz (33)
Quad singles main draw: Jin Woodman (7), Heath Davidson (10), Benjamin Wenzel (13), Finn Broadbent (19), Kalvin Hopper (53)
Australian Open
Men’s singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24)
Quad singles main draw: Jin Woodman (7), Heath Davidson (10), Benjamin Wenzel (13), Finn Broadbent (19)
Boys' singles main draw: Arlo Shawcross (5)
*Rankings as at 7 January 2025