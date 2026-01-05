Woodman to lead new wave into Australian Wheelchair Summer Series

Victorian teenager Jin Woodman is one of 16 Australians into an expanded Australian Wheelchair Summer Series this January.

The world No.7 will be joined by fellow top-10 star and countryman Heath Davidson at the inaugural Australian Wheelchair International in Adelaide, featuring a quad singles event. Woodman will then travel to Melbourne for the Melbourne Wheelchair Open on 18-23 January before the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships commence on 26 January.

The Australian Wheelchair Summer Series begins on 9 January with new integrated events at the Brisbane International and in Sydney, the latter alongside the United Cup. Australia's Anderson Parker will compete in Brisbane, where the men's singles event is taking place.

Woodman, meanwhile, hopes to build on his 2025 Australian summer, where he reached quad singles quarterfinals at the Victorian Wheelchair Open and the Australian Open.

“[I hope to] start the 2026 season off fresh, playing the [Melbourne Wheelchair Open] at my local club [Hume Tennis Centre]. Then, head off to the AO again for my second home Slam,” Woodman said at the Australian Wheelchair Summer Series launch.

"Hopefully, I can start on a good note, get a couple of wins, and hopefully have better results this year."

Date Event Divison Venue 9-11 January Australian Wheelchair International - Brisbane Men Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane 9-11 January Australian Wheelchair International - Sydney Women Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney 12-16 January Victorian Wheelchair Open Men/Women/Quad Hume Tennis Centre 15-17 January Australian Wheelchair International - Adelaide Quad The Drive, Adelaide 17-19 January Victorian Wheelchair Open Junior Hume Tennis Centre 18-23 January Melbourne Wheelchair Open All Hume Tennis Centre 26-31 January Australian Open Wheelchair Championships All Melbourne Park

It helped kickstart a season that saw Woodman win the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Award at the Newcombe Medal last month and the ITF Wheelchair Junior Boy of the Year Award.

Despite a femur injury that sidelined Woodman for six months, the Victorian still won 31 matches for the year and finished inside the quad singles top 10 – the youngest player to feature in the top 10.

Woodman is one of six Australians who will compete in the wheelchair events at Australian Open 2026. Davidson, Benjamin Wenzel, and Finn Broadbent have also received entry into the quad singles, while Anderson Parker features in men’s singles action for the third straight year, and Arlo Shawcross will compete in boys' singles.

Davidson, an Australian Open 2022 singles semifinalist, enters his 10th campaign at Melbourne Park, surpassing his best mate, Dylan Alcott, for appearances.

Meanwhile, Wenzel makes his quad singles debut at his home major after becoming the first Australian to win a junior wheelchair Grand Slam match at AO 2025.

Parker hopes to record his first victory at his home Slam. The 27-year-old ended 2025 with the highest year-end ranking of his career, finishing as world No.26.

He also aims to become Australia’s first men’s wheelchair singles champion at Melbourne Park since David Hall in 2005.

Leading into AO 2026, seven juniors will compete in the boys’ singles at the Victorian Wheelchair Open. World Team Cup representatives Shawcross, Sonny Rennison, Gillie Lumby, and Harrison Dudley headline the crop, all eyeing to become Australia’s second boys’ singles champion in four years.

Aussies on Entry Lists

*World ranking in parentheses

Australian Wheelchair International - Brisbane

Men's singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24)

Victorian Wheelchair Open

Men’s singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24), Ben Weekes (40)

Women's singles main draw: Sally Schwartz (33)

Quad singles main draw: Benjamin Wenzel (13), Finn Broadbent (19)

Boys’ singles main draw: Arlo Shawcross (5), Sonny Rennison (7), Gillie Lumby (12), Harrison Dudley (13), Joshua Brass (23), Hamish Baker (30), Jaxon Vanderpoel (56)

Women’s singles qualifying: Isla Gillespie (93)

Quad singles qualifying: Hamish Baker (72)

Australian Wheelchair International - Adelaide

Quad singles main draw: Jin Woodman (7), Heath Davidson (10)

Melbourne Wheelchair Open

Men’s singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24), Ben Weekes (40)

Women's singles main draw: Sally Schwartz (33)

Quad singles main draw: Jin Woodman (7), Heath Davidson (10), Benjamin Wenzel (13), Finn Broadbent (19), Kalvin Hopper (53)



Australian Open

Men’s singles main draw: Anderson Parker (24)

Quad singles main draw: Jin Woodman (7), Heath Davidson (10), Benjamin Wenzel (13), Finn Broadbent (19)

Boys' singles main draw: Arlo Shawcross (5)

*Rankings as at 7 January 2025