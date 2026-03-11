Gibson extends magical run to first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells

Talia Gibson has ticked off another milestone in her fairytale run to a maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells.

The 21-year-old West Australian recorded the first top-10 victory of her career, prevailing against world No.7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5 2-6 6-1.

After Paolini gained momentum to win the second set, Gibson retaliated emphatically, breaking the Italian three times in the deciding set to become just the third Australian in WTA 1000 history to reach the final eight in the Californian desert.

“There are so many emotions. I’m still processing not only today’s win, but what I’ve achieved this week. It’s been so awesome,” she said.

“I’ve been able to tick off so many amazing goals and achievements this week, so I’m extremely proud of that.”

Gibson became the youngest to reach the last eight in her maiden WTA 1000 main draw since Elena Rybakina (20 years and 98 days) in Wuhan in 2019.

Gibson joined Sam Stosur (2010 and 2013) and Casey Dellacqua (2014) as the only Australian women to achieve the feat at Indian Wells. She also became the first qualifier or lucky loser since Lesia Tsurenko in 2015 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Gibson is riding a wave of confidence following her third consecutive top-20 victory after wins against world No.11 Ekaterina Alexandrova and world No.17 Clara Tauson.

“At the moment, I think I just have a lot of confidence in how I’m playing, especially after the Aussie summer,” said Gibson, who has won 16 of her 18 matches since Australian Open 2026.

“I was just able to learn so much, and I think everything’s clicking at the moment. I can’t really describe it, to be honest, I’m just so shocked.”

As the live WTA rankings stand, Gibson now rockets to a career-high ranking of world No.67, the third highest among Australian women. Gibson has already provisionally climbed 45 places throughout the tournament, which includes her top 100 debut.

The youngster will now look to add to her historic run when she faces either Czech Linda Noskova or the Philippines' Alexandra Eala on Friday. She hopes to become the first Australian woman since Stosur in 2010 to advance to the semifinals.

Rinky Hijikata hopes to join Gibson in the quarterfinals when he battles Brit Cameron Norrie on Thursday.

Aussies in action: Indian Wells

DAY 7 RESULTS

Women’s singles, fourth round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 7-5 2-6 6-1

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals



[3] Katerina Siniakova (CZE)/Taylor Townsend (USA) d [8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Demi Schuurs (NED) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, fourth round

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [27] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) v TBC

