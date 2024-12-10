The event
The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards celebrate and recognise the performances, achievements and contributions made by members of the tennis family each year.
The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on the evening of Monday 8 December 2025 in the Palladium Ballroom at Melbourne’s Crown Entertainment Complex.
About the awards
A new nomination process for the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards was introduced in 2016.
All state and territory award winners will automatically be nominated for their equivalent national award. The selection panels will choose the finalists for each award category from these nominees.
This process is designed to encourage the top candidates in each state and territory to put themselves forward for their Member Association awards, and will ensure representatives from across the national tennis community are recognised as Australian Tennis Awards winners.
Award categories include:
- Newcombe Medal
The Newcombe Medal is a closed award. A Tennis Australia-appointed panel selects nominations and the award recipient.
- Coaching Excellence – Performance
- Coaching Excellence – Club
- Coaching Excellence – Development
- Excellence in Officiating
- Junior Athletes of the Year
- Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master
- Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
- Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue
- Most Outstanding Tournament
- Most Outstanding School
- Volunteer Achievement Award
- Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
- Spirit of Tennis Award
The Spirit of Tennis Award is a closed award.