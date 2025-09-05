Coloured Ball Competitions are for young players learning Hot Shots Tennis to take that next step in their tennis journey with some fun competition. These competitions are modified for level-based play – be it red, orange or green ball – creating a supportive, inclusive environment for kids to continue growing their tennis skills and lifelong love for the game.

Whether your child simply enjoys match play or dreams of taking their tennis further, Coloured Ball Competitions are the perfect transition from play to compete.