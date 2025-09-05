- About
- Coloured Ball Rating
- 10U Green Nationals
About Coloured Ball Competitions
Coloured Ball Competitions are for young players learning Hot Shots Tennis to take that next step in their tennis journey with some fun competition. These competitions are modified for level-based play – be it red, orange or green ball – creating a supportive, inclusive environment for kids to continue growing their tennis skills and lifelong love for the game.
Whether your child simply enjoys match play or dreams of taking their tennis further, Coloured Ball Competitions are the perfect transition from play to compete.
Framework
- Spirit: Winning isn't the only goal – Coloured Ball Competitions promote the core values of sportsmanship and participation, encouraging social interaction, physical activity and teamwork.
- Pathway: These competitions provide the ideal entry point into the competitive play pathway. Playing and competing in a modified environment helps kids develop skills and confidence, while giving them a greater chance of success.
Competitions take place year-round across the country, run by your local coach, club or association. Learn more about how Coloured Ball Competitions are run, including court specifications, by downloading the handbook below:
Coloured Ball Rating
What is a Coloured Ball Rating (CBR)?
The Coloured Ball Rating (CBR) is for players who play in red, orange and green ball competitions – designed to allow players to participate in level-based matches and gain rewards for playing often.
Each coloured competition is made up of the following levels, with more levels available as a player progresses through the different coloured balls:
- Red: R1 - One level available for red ball competition players
- Orange: O1 & O2 - Two levels available for orange ball competition players
- Green: G1, G2 & G3 - Three levels available for green ball competition players.
The ratings are a guide for parents, coaches and clubs to provide level-based play opportunities for players, encouraging players to develop and progress seamlessly to yellow ball competition where they can earn a yellow ball UTR Rating.
How to get a CBR
Players who play in Coloured Ball Competitions that are recorded via an online platform (Match Centre, Tournament Planner, UTR Sports competition management, etc.) will automatically be generated a CBR.
To view your CBR, create a Competitive Player Profile and log into your UTR Sports profile.
Moving between colours and levels
Although it is advised that players and parents talk to their coach about what colour competition they should play or be transitioning into, there are no set rules about how fast a player can move throughout the CBR scale. As long as they do their best and play often, they will progress in no time.
Here's what can be expected for players transitioning between ball colours:
Once players have their first match result from an orange ball competition, they will transition to an orange ball grouping on the CBR rating, i.e. O1.
Most players moving to a green ball will go through a trial period. This trial period allows players to continue developing their skills for their first five matches. During those first five matches, players can begin playing in green ball competitions with no impact on their rating. Once they've played their sixth match, the player will transition to a green level CBR of G1, G2 or G3.
Contingent on the match performance in that ball colour.
10U Green Ball Nationals
Event details
Date: Monday 29 September - Friday 3 October 2025
Venue: Henley South Tennis Club (corner Burford Road and Lexington Road, Henley Beach South, South Australia)
Draw sizes: 32 players (singles), 16 teams (doubles)
Eligibility: To be eligible to enter the 2025 10/u Green Ball Nationals, you must be 10 years or younger as at the 31 October 2025.
Singles format: 32 players will be split into eight round-robin groups of four. At the conclusion of the round-robin stage, the eight group winners will move through to the championship draw, where they will play off for positions (3-4 and 5-8 playoffs will be played). Similarly, all other players will play off for final positions. Players are expected to commit to complete all allocated matches (six singles matches per player).
Doubles format: A 16-team elimination draw will be played. Doubles will be compulsory for main draw singles players to compete in. An optional mixed doubles match tiebreak shootout will be played on Thursday afternoon if scheduling allows.
Qualification criteria
Eight boys and eight girls will receive an invitation based on their UTR. All other players will need to qualify through their state qualification process.
All players who qualify for the event will receive an invitation, which must be accepted in writing.
Please see below for more details on qualification methods for the 10U Green Ball Nationals:
|MA
|Number of spots per gender
|Method of qualification
|National
|8
|Top eight players as of Tuesday 19 August based on Yellow Ball UTR will be invited. If an invitation is not accepted, the next eligible player on the list will be invited.
|ACT
|2
|A state qualifying event held on 23-24 August will determine both ACT spots (finalists will gain a position).
|NSW
|4
|A state qualifying event held on 23-24 August will determine all four NSW spots (semifinalists to be allocated a spot). To be eligible to compete in the state qualifying event, players must finish in the top eight in the Metro JDS leaderboard, or either the top two (North East Upper and Lower) or top four (all other regions) in the RMS leaderboard.
|NT
|2
|A 10/u Points Race will determine one of the two NT positions. A state qualifying event held on 26-27 July will determine the other spot. The Points Race will consist of six tournaments, commencing in April and concluding in July.
|QLD
|4
A 10/u Points Race will determine three of the four Queensland positions. The 10/u event at the 10/u Rod Laver Qld State Championships from 8-12 July will determine the other spot. The Points Race will consist of five tournaments, commencing in January and concluding in July.
|SA
|3
A 10/u Points Race will determine all three SA positions. The Points Race will consist of eight tournaments, commencing in January and concluding in July.
|TAS
|2
A state qualifying event held on 30-31 August will determine both Tasmania spots.
|VIC
|4
A 10/u Points Race, associated with the Green Ball Series, will decide two of the four Victoria positions. The player finishing top of the GBS Metro West and GBS Metro East leaderboards will qualify automatically. A state qualifying event held 30-31 August will determine the other two spots (finalists will gain a position).
|WA
|3
A state qualifying event held on 29-31 August will determine all three Western Australia spots (finalists and third place to be given a spot).
For more information on qualification for the Green Ball Nationals, please contact your state or territory’s tournaments team or email tournaments@tennis.com.au.