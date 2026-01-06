Kubler & Inglis: Love in the air for newly engaged couple at United Cup

Love is in the air at the United Cup.

Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis, members of Team Australia at the United Cup, got engaged at Rottnest Island last month.

“It was super exciting. I didn't anticipate the hour leading up. I was so nervous. That was crazy. Felt like we were on a first date again,” Kubler said. “Very happy I did it. Very happy Maddy said yes, which is good.”

The longtime partners spent the past month in Perth, with the highlight being their engagement. It was a moment they will never forget.

“It’s very exciting, especially having that time in Perth. It was our first time to Rotto,” Inglis said. “It was such a special spot to do it. It was really exciting.

“It's been nice to spend these couple weeks together after, to enjoy it. Yeah, it's super exciting we get to be on Team Australia. We're looking forward to it.”

The high point of Team Australia’s press conference was the pair discussing their engagement, with Alex de Minaur egging them on.

But now it is down to business for the home side. Kubler and Inglis are the No. 2 singles players in the event for their country and they will do everything they can to help Australia claim glory at the United Cup for the first time.

It also is a chance for them to remain together — at least for another week.

“Not often we can play the same tournaments. When we can, we try,” Kubler said. “To start the year together playing for Australia as well, supporting these guys, is super special. We're looking forward to the week.”

