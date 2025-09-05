Policies and guidelines

Your club's constitution is the most important document you have and guides you to safe and legal practices under your state/territory’s regulations. All clubs, except the most informal, should set out their basic structure and methods of operating in their constitution.

Your constitution should:

outline the club’s purpose

list all rules of operation

set out the members’ rights and responsibilities.

Most club constitutions are based on the Model Rules for Incorporated Associations which is administered by your state/territory's Consumer Affairs. They serve as a template constitution for newly forming associations.

Use the Model Rules for:

Convenience: No need to draft your own rules from scratch.

Compliance: Automatically aligns with legislative requirements.

Simplicity: Regulators often process applications faster when model rules are used.

An association that starts with Model Rules can choose to amend them – subject to the approval of the relevant regulator.