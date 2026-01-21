Duckworth takes on Sinner as Aussies continue charge at AO 2026

AO 2026 second-round action continues Thursday with local competitors aiming to take bold next steps in their careers.

The first match of the night session sees James Duckworth take on two-time reigning champion Jannik Sinner on the big stage at Rod Laver Arena.

This isn’t the first time the Australian has taken on the second seed at the Australian Open; in the 2019 edition, Duckworth was pitted against prolific Rafael Nadal in the first round.

After a five-set win over lucky loser Dino Prizmic on Tuesday, the 34-year-old Duckworth will need all his experience against world No.2 Sinner. Contesting his 13th main draw campaign in Melbourne, Duckworth is aiming to progress past the second round of his home Slam for the first time.

At John Cain Arena, Dane Sweeny – who is fast becoming a crowd favourite – takes on another top-10 star in Ben Shelton. While the world No.7 American will prove challenging, Sweeny will work hard to negate the American’s powerful first serve with return aggression.

First up on KIA Arena, wildcard Rinky Hijikata will battle world No.32 Valentin Vacherot for a ticket into the third round. The Monegasque shot up the rankings from his position at world No.204 after his fairytale win at the Shanghai Masters last October with victory over his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

Hot on Hijikata’s heels at KIA Arena is Taylah Preston, who faces a tough challenge against world No.13 Linda Noskova. Preston and Noskova are yet to meet on tour, and should Preston defeat the Czech, it will be the biggest win of the Aussie’s career.

Preston launched her 2026 season with a bang with multiple upset victories over top-100 players in Hobart including Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Rebecca Sramkova and Emma Raducanu.

Following up with a first-round upset of China’s Zhang Shuai at the Australian Open, Preston brings both confidence and winning momentum.

After a three-hour battle against compatriot Kimberly Birrell, marking her first Grand Slam main-draw win in four years, Maddison Inglis faces top-50 ranked Laura Siegemund on ANZ Arena. This is the second time in her career the West Australian has reached the second round of her home Slam.

On the doubles court, familiar faces return to tunnel further through the main draw.

AO 2022 men’s champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are part of an all-Aussie clash against countrymen Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans in what is sure to be a popular match.

The day also features 18 other Aussies in doubles action, including the nation’s top woman Maya Joint, Storm Hunter and rising star Emerson Jones.

Aussies in action: AO 2026 Day 5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) vs [13] Linda Noskova (CZE)

[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) vs Laura Siegemund (GER))

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [8] Ben Shelton (USA)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [30] Valentin Vacherot (MON)