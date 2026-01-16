Birrell’s reward for resilience

It's magical moments like these that make the miserable ones — hopefully now long confined to the past — feel worth it in the long run.

Every possible emotion whirled inside Kimberly Birrell’s head as she sank to her knees and soaked in the applause of a parochial crowd at the Adelaide International, having advanced to her first-ever WTA 500 semifinal.

Birrell’s world ranking, sitting at No.107 entering the week, is set to rocket back into double digits after she fought off painful cramps and a valiant, physical opponent in a three-hour triumph over Romanian Jaqueline Cristian.

The victory set up a semifinal meeting with young Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko for a place in the final before Birrell bowed out, 6-2 6-1.

While the euphoria of going deep into the tournament may be temporary, Birrell is hoping the ranking boost will prove more lasting.

"I've learnt it's best to keep myself inside the top 100," she said. "There are so many bonuses that come with that.

"Getting into the (Grand) Slams with direct entry is huge and it also helps knowing your schedule in advance.

"I had such a good time on the tour last year when my ranking was higher and I played all the 1000s."

That dizzying Centre Court high at The Drive was a far cry from where Birrell had found herself between July 2019 and January 2022.

Across 30 difficult months, the Queenslander played just six tour matches — winning two — after undergoing two bouts of surgery on her right elbow.

The first setback came just as Birrell was really establishing herself, having beaten Paula Badosa and Donna Vekic en route to the third round of the Australian Open 2019, before earning national selection against the US in the Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals.

"It is cool to look back and remember the struggles I've been through," Birrell said.

"Each player knows what it's like to have time away.

"Moments and wins like this — that's what I really love about tennis.

"I love how it tests you physically and mentally. I don't think there are many sports like it.

Now I'm back living what I dreamed to be doing."

While Birrell successfully worked her way back, she has had to accept that parts of her on-court arsenal had been permanently altered.

"My second surgery, with my nerve pain, took almost two and a half years (to recover from)," she said.

"I stopped and started, stopped and started again. Then there was a moment where I decided to take a break from rehab because I thought I could be finished. That was a tough pill to swallow.

"I don’t know if my serve has ever gone back to the way it was before my surgery.

"But I think as a female — while serving is becoming more important in women's tennis — I’m fortunate I'm able to use other parts and strengths of my game."

Birrell also ensured she had a Plan B ready, should her elbow never fully recover.

"I was studying communications at (Griffith) University,” she said.

"In 2020 I worked in the media team at the Brisbane International and at the AO. I tried different things, like commentating.

"I really enjoyed the broadcast side, so that was cool to be challenged in a different way.

"I feel pretty excited about life post-tennis, but right now I'm concentrating on my on-court stuff."

Indeed, a future behind the microphone awaits.

But not just yet.