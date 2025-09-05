Online abuse refers to any behaviour using digital platforms to threaten, harass, humiliate, intimidate, bully or offend someone. When children experience this, it can affect their mental, emotional and even physical wellbeing.

According to the eSafety Commissioner’s Mind the Gap (2021) report:

45 per cent of children have experienced hurtful or nasty treatment online.

Many felt angry, sad or helpless, with some reporting having low self-esteem.

Understanding the importance of online safety is critical to identifying and responding to risks early.