Five young Aussies win exclusive chance to meet Alex de Minaur through Weet-Bix™ Box promotion

Five young Australians have won an unforgettable experience, earning the chance to step on court with Australia’s No. 1 tennis player, Alex de Minaur ahead of the main draw of the Australian Open 2026.

“It’s great to be here with Weet-Bix and the AO Holiday Program. It’s really cool for these kids to pick my brain and ask all the questions they want. I’ve been asked everything today - from how I’d celebrate winning the Australian Open to what advice I’d give my younger self.”

“This is something close to my heart. I was a kid who loved sport and the outdoors and I want to inspire the next generation the same way I was inspired growing up,” de Minaur said.

The winners – Kallista (12), Ayaan (7), Lincoln (5), Zachariah (17) and Tahleah‑Amber (17) travelled to Melbourne Park with a guardian to take part in a special AO Holiday Programs coaching and skills experience, presented by Weet‑Bix™.

Among the winners is Zach, an enthusiastic all-round sport lover from Canberra, who was eager to watch his tennis hero in action and get some inspiration from meeting one of Australia’s top players.

“I was ecstatic to win the Weet-Bix box competition. The experience was incredible, it was amazing to meet Alex and learn from the best. I even got the chance to try and return his serve, which was pretty cool.”

“I asked him how he would celebrate if he wins the Australian Open and also got some great training tips,” he said.

The exclusive on‑box promotion captured strong national engagement, with 31,500 entries – a 58 per cent increase on last year supported by the printing of more than one million Weet‑Bix™ packs nationwide.

“Alex continues a proud Weet-Bix™ tradition of inspiring kids to get active and build confidence through sport. A huge part of this, as Alex will attest, is starting the day with a nutritious breakfast like Weet-Bix, which is the name of the game when it comes to fuelling active bodies to be their best” said Jessica Manihera, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sanitarium.

Rebecca McDonald, Head of Programs at Tennis Australia, said the experience reflects the purpose of the AO Holiday Programs.

“These programs are designed to make tennis fun and accessible for kids of all abilities and giving them the chance to connect with a role model like Alex de Minaur can spark a lifelong love of the sport,” she said.

The AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™ is dedicated to getting kids active, fit, and healthy during the school holidays by introducing them to the fun and excitement of tennis.

With engaging activities designed for all skill levels, the program helps kids build confidence, make friends, and develop lifelong fitness habits, all while discovering the joy of sport.

For more information on the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™