Coaching for adults
Whether you're a beginner, looking to sharpen your skills, meet new people or simply want to stay active, our qualified coaches offer options for adults of all ages, skill levels and abilities.
Tennis based on your needs
Tennis coaching goes beyond simply helping you improve your techniques. It allows you to find the right tennis program based on your goals and learning style. When you find a coaching program that suits your needs, it enhances your tennis experience.
Our qualified coaches offer programs based on a variety of learning preferences – whether you enjoy the social aspects of group coaching or are keen to take your game to the next level with a one-on-one coach.
Tennis coaching welcomes everyone to the court – regardless of age, ability or cultural background. Through tailored programs and a welcoming environment, it removes traditional barriers, allowing more players to connect, grow, and truly enjoy the sport.
Coaching for beginners
Looking to take your first swing, get back into playing or improve on the basics? There are a variety of private, group coaching and program options, designed for adults of all experience levels.
Find a coach and start playing today.
Coaching for competitive tennis
Ready to step onto the competitive play courts? Our experienced coaches are skilled in helping you develop effective strategies, understand opponents’ tactics and build the mental resilience required to perform under pressure.
Whether you’re keen on climbing the ranks in local leagues, playing in inter-club matches or competing in open tournaments, our coaches have a deep understanding of what each stage requires, allowing you to maximise your performance on the court.
Explore opportunities to compete as an adult.
Coaching for all abilities
Whether you have a physical disability, intellectual disability, vision or hearing impairment, we have coaches and programs that allow you to enjoy tennis at your own pace.
Discover coaches and clubs for All Abilities Tennis.
Frequently asked questions
Most of our venues offer programs to help beginner players master the basics of tennis such as grip, footwork, strokes and the scoring system. We recommend contacting your local tennis club to learn more about their beginner offerings, schedules and availability so you can select the program that suits you best. Look for your nearest clubs and find a court.
Both are a great option for beginner players to understand the rules, learn the different strokes and practice the correct footwork, however, they also offer different benefits.
Group coaching is ideal for those who enjoy learning in a social environment. It’s a great way to meet other players and stay motivated through group warm-ups and drills.
Private coaching offers a more personalised program and enables you to improve faster as the coach is able to focus solely on your progress.
Choosing the right coaching program depends on your experience level, goals and preferred learning style. We offer a variety of programs to suit different needs and learning preferences. Whether you enjoy getting fit while socialising, want to familiarise yourself with the basics or keen to refine a specific technique, there's a coaching option for you.
Talk to your local clubs to discuss their coaching options, schedules and availability. Most coaches offer a free trial, giving you a great opportunity to experience the program and decide if it's the right fit.
Tennis coaching is a great way to improve your overall fitness. Our coaching sessions typically involve a mix of warm-ups and drills that enhance cardiovascular health, strength, coordination and endurance.
You'll be sure to break up a sweat, so wear comfortable sportswear made of breathable materials and sports shoes, and bring a water bottle. Most of our venues provide racquets for hire, however, it's always best to check with them first before making a booking.
Our coaching sessions typically consist of warm-ups and skill-building drills, followed by cool-downs and stretching. Some sessions may include match play, giving you the chance to apply what you've learned in a fun, game-like setting.
Tennis Australia is committed to making tennis accessible for everyone. Through its adaptive tennis programs, players with physical and intellectual disabilities can enjoy the game in a way that suits their needs. These programs adjust elements of the sport such as court size, ball type and game rules to support various abilities. To learn more about these programs, visit All Abilities.
Our qualified coaches offer tailored programs designed specifically for players with a disability. Visit the below pages to find a suitable program near you: