About ITF
Interested in becoming a professional tennis player? The ITF, or International Tennis Federation, offers a wide range of events designed to help players progress on their journey, building a strong foundation for professional-level tournaments.
Before diving into the various ITF Tours, let’s begin by understanding the organisation behind them. The ITF is the international governing body for tennis. They’re responsible for:
upholding the rules of tennis to ensure fair play
creating inclusive opportunities so everyone can strive
continuously growing the game.
They organise about 3000 events globally throughout the year to provide players of all ages and abilities with competitive play opportunities.
Men’s World Tennis Tour
The Men’s World Tennis Tour bridges the gap between the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour and the elite-level events. Providing entry-level professional competitions for those who are new to professional tennis, The Men’s World Tennis Tour events offer ATP world ranking points to allow players to progress to the ATP Challenger Tour and ATP Tour events – paving their way toward the Grand Slams.
With about 600 events across 70 countries, the tour offers two levels of prize money, $15,000 and $30,000. At the $15,000 level, places are reserved for top-ranked junior players, helping young talent move into professional tennis. The tour also aims to use the prize money to lower player costs and support more athletes in making a living from the sport.
Entering the Men’s World Tennis Tour
To compete in ITF World Tennis Tour events, players must register through the ITF IPIN website. Every participant is required to hold a valid ‘Pro’ IPIN (International Player Identification Number) and pay the annual online service fee. Not meeting these requirements means your application may be rejected.
An IPIN is your unique International Player Identification Number. It’s a mandatory online service provided by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for players entering official ITF-sanctioned events, including the ITF World Tennis Tour.
For more entry requirements, visit the player information page on the ITF website.
ITF Women's World Tennis Tour
The ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour is the starting point for players aiming to reach the top levels of professional tennis. Featuring entry-level and mid-level professional tournaments, it bridges the gap between the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour and the WTA Tour – creating a clear pathway for female tennis rising stars.
With about 600 tournaments held in 65 countries, the tour provides opportunities at various prize money levels, $15,000, $30,000, $40,000, $60,000, and $100,000. Often referred to as W15, W35, W50, W70 and W100, these tournaments also offer WTA world ranking points.
Entering the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour
Just like the Men’s World Tennis Tour, you need to register via the ITF IPIN website, hold a valid ‘Pro’ IPIN and pay the annual online service fee.
For more entry requirements, visit the player information page on the ITF website.
ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors
It provides talented players aged 18 and under the opportunity to compete internationally, grow their game and take the first steps toward a professional tennis career.
With 980 tournaments held across 130 countries, the tour features six levels of competition, J500, J300, J200, J100, J60, and J30. These events help young athletes gain important match-play experience, earn ITF World Tennis ranking points, and showcase their skills on a global stage.
At the end of the season, the top eight juniors face off at the prestigious ITF World Tennis Tour Junior Finals, highlighting the best of junior tennis.
The ITF also hosts two major team events:
Billie Jean King Cup Juniors by Gainbridge
Davis Cup Juniors Finals.
Together, these competitions form a strong foundation for the next generation of talents.
Entering the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors
To compete in ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournaments, players must be at least 13 years old on the first day of the singles main mraw.
The tournaments are ranked by grade, with higher grades offering more ranking points. If you're new to the tour, it is recommended that you start your journey by entering the entry-level events such as J30 and J60.
To apply, you need to submit your application through the ITF IPIN website.
For more entry requirements, visit the player information page on the ITF website.
UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour
One of the fastest-growing adaptive sports in the world, wheelchair tennis is played with the same rules as able-bodied tennis – the only difference is that the balls are allowed to bounce twice.
The UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour features more than 165 tournaments across 40 countries across the globe, offering more than USD$3 million in prize money. The tour showcases top-level competition and concludes with two season-ending events – the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters and ITF Wheelchair Doubles Masters.
Consisting of two different classifications to ensure fair play – the Open Division and Quad Division – players can compete in the Open Division if they have a permanent physical disability that causes a significant loss of function in one or both lower limbs. In the Open Division, male and female players compete in separate draws.
Designed for athletes with permanent significant lower and upper limb impairments, the Quad Division brings male and female players together in a single draw.
Entering the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour
All players interested in competing on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour require an IPIN membership and need to register via the ITF IPIN website.
For more information on the classifications and entry requirements, visit the rules and regulations page on the ITF website.
ITF World Tennis Masters Tour
Are you an intermediate or advanced tennis player aged 30 or over? The ITF World Tennis Masters Tour gives you the chance to compete in fun, friendly, and competitive events across the globe – no professional ranking needed!
With more than 580 tournaments around the world, the tour offers singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions for different age groups from 30+ to 90+.
Getting started is easy
No international ranking needed
No registration fee
Just sign up for your free IPIN and pay only for the tournaments you enter.
For more information on how to enter, visit the player information page on the ITF website.
Join a global community of 30,000+ players aged 30 to 98 and experience the excitement of international tennis.
ITF events in Australia
The Australian Pro Tour features the men's and women's ITF World Tennis Tour and men's ATP Challenger Tour. With more than 40 tournaments Australia-wide, it's the proving ground for future tennis superstars.