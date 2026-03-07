Gibson stuns Alexandrova for biggest win, enters top 100 in live rankings

Talia Gibson is enjoying a dream week in the Californian desert.

The rising West Australian star notched two milestones in one on Saturday morning (AEDT) – she beat world No.11 Ekaterina Alexandrova for the biggest win of her career, and as a result, is projected to make her top-100 debut.

Gibson rises to 97th in the WTA live rankings after her 6-3 7-5 win over the 11th seed; her career-high ranking is No.105, set in August last year.

After beginning the week in the qualifying rounds, the 21-year-old has now won four consecutive matches to set up a third-round meeting with 17th seed Clara Tauson, who beat Yulia Putintseva.

Her performance also marks an incredible debut at WTA 1000 level, and improves her 2026 win loss record to 15-5.

At the same time, fellow Australian Kim Birrell put in a gallant performance against top-10 star Victoria Mboko.

In a rematch of their Adelaide International semifinal, Birrell pushed the Canadian phenom to the limit, leading by a break in both sets and serving for the second set before the in-form Mboko steadied to prevail 6-4 7-6(5) at Stadium 2.

At Stadium 3, it was a similar scoreline for Adam Walton, who gave 25th seed Learner Tien a scare before eventually going down to the AO 2026 quarterfinalist 7-6(3) 7-6(8).

Two more Aussies, 29th seed Maya Joint and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play their second-round matches later on Saturday (AEDT).

More to follow…

Aussies in action: Indian Wells



DAY 3 RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [11] Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 7-5

[10] Victoria Mboko (CAN) d Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5)

Men’s singles, second round

[25] Learner Tien (USA) d Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(8)

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[29] Maya Joint (AUS) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [30] Wang Xinyu (CHN)

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) - scheduled for Sunday AEDT

Men’s singles, second round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Sebastian Korda (USA) - scheduled for Sunday AEDT

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [20] Luciano Darderi (ITA) - scheduled for Sunday AEDT



