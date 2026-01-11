Vukic earns Adelaide entry as 26 Australians learn AO 2026 qualifying draws

While Aleksandar Vukic completed a successful qualifying campaign at the Adelaide International, a 26-strong Australian contingent learned their AO 2026 qualifying draws.

Vukic will join six other Australian men in the Adelaide International main draw, after defeating Luca Nardi in the final round of qualifying on Sunday.

After surrendering a tight first-set tiebreak to the 105th ranked Italian, Vukic recorded his 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 victory in just over two hours.

It sees the 29-year-old Sydneysider, who is currently ranked world No.87, enter the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament for a second time. In 2022, Vukic progressed to the Adelaide quarterfinals and fell to eventual champion Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The seven-strong Australian field will be completed by either Adam Walton or Jake Delaney, with the pair scheduled to play each other in the final round on Sunday.

Led by world No.50 Alexei Popyrin, who faces big-serving American Reilly Opelka in his opening match, the Adelaide field also features local stars Kokkinakis, James Duckworth, Tristan Schoolkate and Rinky Hijikata.

At least one of those men will advance to the tournament’s second round, with Schoolkate and Hijikata to face each other first up.

Five Australian women will compete in the WTA 500-level tournament, led by Daria Kasatkina. The world No.37 meets former world No.3 Maria Sakkari in her opening match.

Headline-grabbing teen Maya Joint, who climbed to her current career-high No.32 after a breakthrough 2025 season, faces Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in her first match.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Emerson Jones and Kimberly Birrell will also be in action at The Drive when main draw action begins on Monday.

Locals launch AO 2026 qualifying campaigns

Other Australian players will vie for a place in the Australian Open 2026 main draw as qualifying begins at Melbourne Park on Monday.

There are 26 local players – 13 men and 13 women – competing for the opportunity to contest their home Grand Slam.

They would join a field that includes seeded stars world No.6 Alex de Minaur and No.32 Maya Joint at the season-opening major.

Aussies in action

Australian Open men’s qualifying – first round

[WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) v [18] Marco Trungelliti (ARG)

James McCabe (AUS) v [WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS)

[WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v Michael Zheng (USA)

[WC] Moerani Bouzige (AUS) v [20] Liam Draxl (CAN)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Harold Mayot (FRA)

[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) v [9] Elmer Moller (DEN)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Elias Ymer (SWE)

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS) v Stefano Travagila (ITA)

Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [26] Andrea Peliegrino (ITA)

[WC] Edward Winter (AUS) v Arthur Fery (GBR)

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v [25] Hugo Dellien (BOL)

[WC] Li Tu (AUS) v Rafael Jodar (AUS)

Australian Open women’s qualifying – first round

OIivia Gadecki (AUS) v [22] Arantxa Rus (NED)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Iryna Shymanovich

Renee Alame (AUS) v Kathinka von Deichmann (LIE)

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Carson Branstine (CAN)

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Anouk Koevermans (NED)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO)

Alana Subasic (AUS) v [27] Lola Radivojevic (SRB)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Gabriela Knutson (CZE)

Stefani Webb (AUS) v [23] Linda Klimovicova (POL)

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Harriet Dart (GBR)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [29] Leyre Romero Gormaz (ESP)

Elena Micic (AUS) v Carole Monnet (FRA)

Tina Smith (AUS) v Cadence Brace (CAN)

