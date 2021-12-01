Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
back to tennis.com.au

The Competitive Play Calendar offers up level-based playing opportunities for all Australians

The calendar includes Tennis Australia-endorsed events taking place around the country.

Tennis acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we work, rest and play, and we pay our respect to Elders past and present.

Privacy policy

Privacy statement

Conditions of use

© 2025 Tennis Australia