The Competitive Play Calendar offers up level-based playing opportunities for all Australians
The calendar includes Tennis Australia-endorsed events taking place around the country.
Endorsed Events
|18 Jul 2025
|30 Nov 2025
|2025 OC AMCTA Melbourne Chinese UTR League S2
Venue: MCC Glen Iris Valley, VIC
|Open
|Clay
|M
|Type: Open | Series: Community | Surface: Clay
|14 Sep 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|2025 OC Kooroora Singles Club Championships
Venue: Kooroora Tennis Club, NSW
|Open
|Synthetic Grass
|M
|Type: Open | Series: Community | Surface: Synthetic Grass
|27 Sep 2025
|16 Nov 2025
|2025 OC JC Tennis Macarthur Club Championships
Venue: Wests Tennis Centre, NSW
|Open
|Synthetic Grass
|M
|Type: Open | Series: Community | Surface: Synthetic Grass
|27 Sep 2025
|16 Nov 2025
|2025 OC JC Tennis Macarthur Club Championships
Venue: Wests Tennis Centre, NSW
|Junior
|Synthetic Grass
|M
|Type: Junior | Series: Community | Surface: Synthetic Grass
|5 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|NT International (Women's)
Venue: Darwin International Tennis Centre, NT
|Pro Tour
|Hard
|Type: Pro Tour | Series: ITF Futures | Surface: Hard
|5 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|Perth Tennis International #2 (Men's)
Venue: State Tennis Centre, WA
|Pro Tour
|Hard
|Type: Pro Tour | Series: ITF Futures | Surface: Hard
|8 Oct 2025
|10 Oct 2025
|2025 O3K J250 CBC Green Woodville Orion TC
Venue: Woodville Orion Tennis Club, SA
|Open
|Hard
|M
|Type: Open | Series: Open | Surface: Hard
|8 Oct 2025
|10 Oct 2025
|2025 O3K J250 CBC Green Woodville Orion TC
Venue: Woodville Orion Tennis Club, SA
|Junior
|Hard
|M
|Type: Junior | Series: Premier | Surface: Hard
|8 Oct 2025
|10 Oct 2025
|2025 O3K J250 CBC Green Woodville Orion TC
Venue: Woodville Orion Tennis Club, SA
|Coloured Ball Comp
|Hard
|M
|Type: Coloured Ball Comp | Series: Green Ball | Surface: Hard
|8 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 J250 NSW & ACT State Finals
Venue: TBC, NSW
|Junior
|Hard
|M
|Type: Junior | Series: Premier | Surface: Hard
|9 Oct 2025
|10 Oct 2025
|2025 J125 CBC Green State Foundation Cup (Closed Event)
Venue: Berri Tennis Club, SA
|Junior
|Natural Grass
|R
|Type: Junior | Series: Junior | Surface: Natural Grass
|9 Oct 2025
|10 Oct 2025
|2025 J125 CBC Green State Foundation Cup (Closed Event)
Venue: Berri Tennis Club, SA
|Coloured Ball Comp
|Natural Grass
|R
|Type: Coloured Ball Comp | Series: Green Ball | Surface: Natural Grass
|9 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 J125 Blue Gum Park Boys Only
Venue: Blue Gum Park Tennis Club, WA
|Junior
|Various Surfaces
|M
|Type: Junior | Series: Junior | Surface: Various Surfaces
|9 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 J250 WA State Finals
Venue: State Tennis Centre, WA
|Junior
|Hard
|M
|Type: Junior | Series: Premier | Surface: Hard
|10 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 O3k J125 JDS Burnie Open
Venue: Burnie Tennis Club, TAS
|Open
|Various Surfaces
|R
|Type: Open | Series: Open | Surface: Various Surfaces
|10 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 O3k J125 JDS Burnie Open
Venue: Burnie Tennis Club, TAS
|Junior
|Various Surfaces
|R
|Type: Junior | Series: Junior | Surface: Various Surfaces
|10 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 O3k J125 JDS Burnie Open
Venue: Burnie Tennis Club, TAS
|Junior
|Various Surfaces
|R
|Type: Junior | Series: Junior Development | Surface: Various Surfaces
|10 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 O3k J125 NSW Hardcourt Metro Championships
Venue: TBC, NSW
|Open
|Hard
|M
|Type: Open | Series: Open | Surface: Hard
|10 Oct 2025
|12 Oct 2025
|2025 O3k J125 NSW Hardcourt Metro Championships
Venue: TBC, NSW
|Junior
|Hard
|M
|Type: Junior | Series: Junior | Surface: Hard
|10 Oct 2025
|13 Oct 2025
|2025 O5k Nepean CAAA Open
Venue: Nepean District Tennis Association, NSW
|Open
|Various Surfaces
|R
|Type: Open | Series: Open | Surface: Various Surfaces
