Tennis glossary

Ace: a service point won by the server because the receiver doesn’t return, or even touch, the ball.

Advantage (or ad) court: left-hand side of the court.

Advantage (or Ad): the point played after deuce, which if won, ends the game.

Advantage set: a set that can only be won when one opponent has won six games and is two games clear of their opponent. The final sets of singles matches at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Davis Cup and the Olympics are all advantage sets.

All: term used when both players have the same number of points from 15-15 (15-all) to 30-30 (30-all). When the score is 40-40 the term is deuce.

All-court player: someone who is equally comfortable playing from the baseline, mid-court and net.

Alley: (see tramlines.)

Approach shot: a shot used by a player to pin their opponent behind the baseline so they can run to the net for a volley.

ATP: Association of Tennis Professionals, the governing body of men’s tennis.

ATP World Tour: circuit of men’s professional tennis tournaments.

Australian Open: First Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar played in January at Melbourne Park on hardcourt surface.