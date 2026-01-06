Australian Open announces record $111.5 million prize pool

The Australian Open will set a new benchmark in 2026 with a record-breaking $111.5 million prize pool, representing a 16 per cent increase on last year and the largest in the tournament’s history.

This investment reflects Tennis Australia’s commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level – from rising stars to Grand Slam champions – and ensuring the sport remains sustainable for all competitors.

Key Highlights:

Largest prize pool in Australian Open history: $111.5 million , up from $96.5 million in 2025

, up from $96.5 million in 2025 16% overall increase in prize money

in prize money Qualifying rounds up by 16 per cent , delivering the biggest boost to players striving to break through

, delivering the biggest boost to players striving to break through Winner and runner-up prize money increased at record levels

All singles and doubles players get a minimum of 10 per cent increase

Expanded player support, including significant improvements to travel assistance (up 67%) and welfare initiatives.

“This 16 per cent increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”

The prize money uplift is part of Tennis Australia’s $135 million investment across the Summer of Tennis, reinforcing the commitment to support hundreds of professional athletes’ careers.

“This investment strengthens tennis’s foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth,” Craig Tiley continued. “By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

Prize Money Breakdown

Winner: $4.15M (+19%)

Runner-up: $2.15M (+13%)

Semifinalists: $1.25M (+14%)

Quarterfinalists: $750K (+13%)

Fourth round: $480K (+14%)

Third round: $327.75K (+13%)

Second round: $225K (+13%)

First Round: $150K (+14%)

Qualifying per round:

Q1: $40.5K (+16%)

Q2: $57K (+16%)

Q3: $83.5K (+16%)

