AO 2026 launches $10M Bracket Challenge powered by NEXO

The Australian Open in conjunction with NEXO is introducing the AO26 $10 Million Bracket Challenge, offering the largest prize in world tennis for fans who can predict the perfect bracket.

From 12 January, tennis fans across Australia will have the chance to win $10 million by correctly predicting the winner of every match in either the men’s or women’s singles draw – a total of 127 matches – before the tournament begins.

Powered by NEXO, this innovative competition works as follows:

Entrants must submit their full bracket prediction via the official AO website or app once the singles draws are published (Thursday 15 January 2026 from 4pm AEDT)

Entries close one hour before the first match on Sunday 18 January 2026 at 10am

Only one entry per person per draw (men’s OR women’s) is permitted

If no entrant achieves a perfect bracket, consolation prizes will be awarded to the highest-scoring brackets in each draw, with $10,000 for the top men’s and women’s entries.

“This is a game of skill, not chance,” Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“The AO Bracket Challenge is about rewarding tennis knowledge and creating an exciting new way for fans to engage with the tournament.”

The AO26 Bracket Challenge is open exclusively to Australian residents this year, with plans to expand internationally in future editions.

The AO26 $10 Million Bracket Challenge will go live after 4pm Thursday 15 January 2026. More information here.

Terms and conditions here.

