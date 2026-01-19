AO 2026: Hunter’s heartwarming run continues, Hon advances

There were smiles all-round when Storm Hunter defeated world No.40 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-4 on Day 2 of Australian Open 2026.

The straight-set win was a slow burn start for the Australian, as Bouzas Maneiro secured the first two games within five minutes. But after finding herself down 3-0 in the first set and 4-1 in the second set, it was as though something for Hunter clicked into place.

“[Bouzas Maneiro]’s a quality player, hits a very good ball,” Hunter related. “I knew I could rush her with the pace of my shots. So, for me, I just felt like I had to really focus on my serve first and try and put pressure on [her] with my serve, and then I can dictate the points out of that.

“That was the biggest thing. To get 4-1 down in the second [set], I just gave her a little bit of rhythm, and she was able to take control. So, I just had to go back to not giving her rhythm, try and control the points on my terms.”

STORMING her way through to the second round ⚡



Hunter reaches the second round of #AO26 following a 6-4 6-4 victory over Bouzas Maneiro pic.twitter.com/as37YFkYST — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 19, 2026

With Bouzas Maneiro committing 24 forced errors against Hunter’s 18, the Australian’s revised tactics were hitting the mark.

A year ago, the 31-year-old thought her time playing singles tennis was over. An Achilles rupture in 2024 forced Hunter to press pause on her playing career, focusing instead on rehab and training to recover and rebuild her strength.

“That was the most heartbreaking thing I've ever gone through in my life, missing Olympics, missing the chance,” said Hunter.

While she currently sits at world No.363, this latest upset against Bouzas Maneiro is a nod to Hunter’s singles career being well and truly on the upswing. It marks her fourth career win over a top-50 player.

“You know, coming back from an Achilles rupture is really tough mentally and physically [with] all the training,” said Hunter. “And to be back here playing really good tennis … I didn't think I could be back playing at this level again.”

Through hard work and with the help of her coaching team, including coach Nicole Pratt, fitness trainer Aaron Kellett, Rohan Fisher and the support of husband Loughlin, Hunter has been able to return to the court following the career-threatening setback.

“So [in the] early stages with the injury, we went through [Victoria Institute of Sport], and they guided us with the early-stage rehab … We used a lot of data from my matches pre-injury, about what the requirements are with speed, distance covered. Then we kind of mapped out a return-to-play plan.

“I'm just so happy that all the hard work I've done with my team [has] paid off and I can't believe I've got another match, another singles match.”

The atmosphere at KIA Arena was electric for a Monday morning. With a green-and-gold crowd spurring her on, the Melburnian took a moment to soak it all in, leading the crowd through the Aussie-coded chant “Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi:” after her win.

“I knew I had to get [the crowd] involved a little bit, just to raise the energy and to help me,” said Hunter, who will face world No.70 Hailey Baptiste in the second round.

“And it's amazing. I don't think we have that on tour anywhere else other than here in Australia – the home support – how loud they get and how behind they get behind the local players.”

Hon advances to second round

Priscilla Hon will join Hunter in the second round, after the Queenslander pushed Marina Stakusic to three sets before the Canadian retired with injury.

“It is really hard when it is a situation like that,” said Hon. “It messes with your head a little bit.”

After hearing that Stakusic’s retirement was one of three on Monday,. Hon was asked how she found the conditions.

“I'm Australian so I should be quite used to it, but it was definitely warm out there," she responded. "And I think as well with the nerves, the stress levels, it just impacts it.”

Hon was commended for her sportsmanship after her opponent collapsed with cramp, helping Stakusic into a wheelchair and even keeping her leg elevated as she was wheeled off court.

The 27-year-old, who was leading 1-6 6-4 6-3 when the match ended, will face either Iva Jovic or Katie Volynets next.

“I just really [wanted] to get past that first round, and now I feel a lot more relieved, and I feel like I'm more comfortable and I can back myself more in the second round," she said.

“I feel like going into the next round, I feel like I can play with a lot more freedom.”

Contesting her fifth Australian Open main draw, Hon is aiming to advance to the third round of her home Slam for the first time.

Jones bows out

After a valiant effort against the No.17 seed Victoria Mboko, wildcard Emerson Jones bowed out of her home Slam.

In her second main-draw Australian Open, the former junior world No.1 pushed the world No.17 in the first set, applying pressure and at one stage enduring an exceptional 18-shot rally.

But the increasingly experinced Mboko eventually proved too strong for the 17-year-old, advancing with a 6-4 6-1 victory.