Ranking movers: Gibson makes top 100 debut after Indian Wells fairytale

Women's singles

The Californian desert will forever have a place in Talia Gibson’s heart after an epic run at Indian Wells earned her a place in the top 100 for the first time.

The 21-year-old defeated four top-50 opponents on her way to the quarterfinals, including world No.7 Jasmine Paolini.

Gibson was rewarded with a whopping 44-place rise in the WTA singles rankings, from No.112 to No.68.

MORE: Gibson extends magical run to first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells

“It feels really amazing,” she told tennis.com.au after cracking the coveted top 100. “It's been a goal of mine for so long and I feel like I've been pretty close in the rankings for quite a while now.

“I was really hoping that I was going to be able to do it this year and I think to be able to do it so early on the year and it was so unexpected … I'm just filled with so much joy.”

Ajla Tomljanovic also moved up the rankings after making the third round in California, which included an impressive win over world No.30 Wang Xinyu.

She jumped up four places to world No.81.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.31 -2 Daria Kasatkina No.64 -4 Talia Gibson No.68 +44 Kimberly Birrell No.70 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.81 +4 Priscilla Hon No.137 -11 Maddison Inglis No.139 -7 Emerson Jones No.147 -2 Taylah Preston No.149 0 Olivia Gadecki No.182 -2



Men's singles

Rinky Hijikata was Australia’s headline act on the men’s side at Indian Wells.

The 25-year-old notched the biggest win of his career over world No.10 Alexander Bublik on his way to the fourth round.

The run earned him an ATP ranking rise of 19 places and a top 100 rebirth for the first time since July 2025.

MORE: Hijikata stuns Bublik for first top-10 win

Adam Walton was also on the move, gaining six places to No.85 after earning a first-round win at Indian Wells and then making the semifinals at the Cap Cana Challenger.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 0 Alexei Popyrin No.47 -2 James Duckworth No.80 +3 Adam Walton No.85 +6 Aleksander Vukic No.93 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.98 +19 Tristan Schoolkate No.114 +4 Jordan Thompson No.121 -5 Christopher O'Connell No.130 -3 Dane Sweeny No.132

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Women's doubles

Storm Hunter advanced one spot to re-enter the top 20 for the first time since she returned from major injury in February 2025.

Ellen Perez isn’t far behind, jumping four spots to No.22 after making the Indian Wells quarterfinals with Demi Schuurs.

Meanwhile, Gabriella Da Silva Fick made the biggest leap among the Australian women’s doubles top 10, rising 18 places to a career-best rank of No.248.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Storm Hunter No.20 +1 Ellen Perez No.22 +4 Maya Joint No.35 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.73 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.98 0 Talia Gibson No.114 -4 Priscilla Hon No.146 -3 Petra Hule No.198 +3 Alexandra Osborne No.223 +4 Gabriella Da Silva Fick No.248 +18



Men's doubles

Marc Polmans advanced two spots to a career-best world No.59 thanks to a semifinal berth at the Phoenix Challenger.

It’s been a great start to the year for the 28-year-old, who won two Brisbane Challenger doubles titles and made the Australian Open doubles final.

Jason Kubler, Polmans’ doubles teammate at AO 2026, also rose two spots to world No.75, while Matthew Romios rose one place to No.78.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.56 -12 Marc Polmans No.59 +2 John Peers No.61 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.62 0 Matthew Ebden No.73 -4 Jason Kubler No.75 +2 Matthew Romios No.78 +1 Jordan Thompson No.106 -40 Blake Bayldon No.112 -1 Patrick Harper No.139

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