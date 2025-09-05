LGBTQIA+ tennis

Tennis Australia is a proud member of Pride in Sport, a national program that supports LGBTQIA+ inclusion across all levels of sport.

Platinum and Gold Sporting Organisation (2024)

Gold Tier Membership (2021, 2023)

Silver Tier Membership (2020, 2022)

Highest Ranking Overall (2019)

Award highlights:

LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Initiative: Glam Slam at the Australian Open (2021)

Executive Leader Award: Craig Tiley, CEO Tennis Australia (2022)

LGBTQIA+ Ally Award: Kerry Tavrou, Head of Inclusion & Diversity (2023)

Out Role Model Awards: Tony Boutoubia (2019), Rowen D’Souza (2024)

Community Sport Winner: Collaroy Tennis Club – Silver (2023), Gold (2024)

We’re proud of these achievements – and committed to continuing our work to ensure LGBTQIA+ people feel safe, seen and supported in tennis.