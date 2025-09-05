LGBTQIA+ tennis

- About
- Events
- Partnerships
- Support
Tennis that welcomes every identity
Tennis is for everyone – and that means creating spaces where people of all sexualities, gender identities and expressions feel safe, seen and supported.
Whether you're picking up a racquet for the first time or competing on the world stage, there’s a place for you in our sport. Explore the programs, events, partnerships and resources that bring LGBTQIA+ inclusion to life – on and off the court.
Inclusion in tennis
Tennis Australia, in collaboration with our Member Associations, is committed to embracing diversity by ensuring our sport and events are welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone.
Being inclusive means reflecting the diversity of our local communities – and ensuring that everyone can participate in tennis in a way that is positive, meaningful and affirming, regardless of their sex, sexuality, gender identity or any other defining characteristic.
Inclusion is about choice. Whether through mainstream tennis or LGBTQIA+–specific initiatives, people can engage with the sport in ways that feel comfortable for them – socially, competitively or both.
Our commitment
Tennis Australia is committed to increasing opportunities and accessibility to tennis for LGBTQIA+ people through:
- Community engagement: Collaborating with LGBTQIA+ stakeholders, players and advocates.
- Education and training: Supporting clubs and coaches to build inclusive environments.
- Pathway access: Providing opportunities to play, compete and connect at every level.
- Events and visibility: Hosting inclusive tournaments and celebrations that reflect the diversity of our communities.
- Zero tolerance: Advocating strongly against homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and interphobia in all forms.
Hear from our community
Programs and events
From Grand Slam celebrations to grassroots club events, these initiatives bring visibility, connection and pride to every level of the game.
Australian Open Pride Day
Held during the Australian Open, AO Pride Day is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ inclusion on one of the sport’s biggest stages.
Visibility and celebration: Pride flags, performances and precinct-wide activations.
Inclusive messaging: A platform to showcase our commitment to providing safe and welcoming spaces.
Community pride: A day for players, fans and allies to stand together and celebrate diversity in tennis.
Glam Slam
An international LGBTQIA+ tournament held during the Australian Open, sanctioned by the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA). The event brings together more than 200 players from 30+ countries for a joyful celebration of tennis, identity and connection – with social and competitive draws, drag shows, glam stations and DJ sets in full swing.
Global participation: More than 200 players from 30+ countries
Social and competitive draws: Welcoming all levels of play
Festival atmosphere: Drag shows, glam stations, DJ sets and more
Community connection: A joyful space to compete, connect and celebrate identity.
Serving Pride Initiative
The Serving Pride Initiative supports local tennis clubs on creating safe, visible and inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ players and allies.
What does the Serving Pride Initiative include?
Education and support: Tools and training to help clubs build inclusive environments.
Community leadership: Encouraging clubs to lead the way through collaboration and allyship.
Inclusive events: A welcoming way for players of all identities and experiences to connect.
Is your tennis club interested in participating in the Serving Pride Initiative? Email inclusion@tennis.com.au for more information.
Tournaments across Australia
Tennis Australia supports LGBTQIA+–inclusive tournaments nationwide, in partnership with the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA) and local communities.
Glam Slam – Melbourne
OUT Hobart – Tasmania
Perth Lawn Tennis Championships – Western Australia
These tournaments are open to all levels and offer a welcoming space for LGBTQIA+ players to play socially or competitively – with connection, celebration and pride at the centre.
Partnerships and recognition
We work alongside national partners to grow the game, build inclusive environments and celebrate the achievements of LGBTQIA+ players, clubs and leaders.
Pride in Sport
Tennis Australia is a proud member of Pride in Sport, a national program that supports LGBTQIA+ inclusion across all levels of sport.
Platinum and Gold Sporting Organisation (2024)
Gold Tier Membership (2021, 2023)
Silver Tier Membership (2020, 2022)
Highest Ranking Overall (2019)
Award highlights:
LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Initiative: Glam Slam at the Australian Open (2021)
Executive Leader Award: Craig Tiley, CEO Tennis Australia (2022)
LGBTQIA+ Ally Award: Kerry Tavrou, Head of Inclusion & Diversity (2023)
Out Role Model Awards: Tony Boutoubia (2019), Rowen D’Souza (2024)
Community Sport Winner: Collaroy Tennis Club – Silver (2023), Gold (2024)
We’re proud of these achievements – and committed to continuing our work to ensure LGBTQIA+ people feel safe, seen and supported in tennis.
Pride Cup
Pride Cup has been instrumental in shaping LGBTQIA+ inclusion in tennis – from local clubs to the Australian Open.
First tennis Pride Cup held at Traralgon Tennis Club (2018).
Ongoing support for AO Pride Day and Serving Pride.
Workshops delivered to clubs, coaches and Tennis Australia staff.
Together, we’re helping clubs lead with pride – and create safe, visible spaces for all players.
Proud2Play
We’ve collaborated with Proud2Play to increase opportunities for LGBTQIA+ people to participate in tennis – from grassroots to competition. The collaboration has:
co-developed inclusive policies and resources
delivered educational workshops for clubs, coaches and staff
supported community engagement and visibility initiatives.
Their expertise helps ensure our programs are informed, inclusive and community-led.
Resources and support
Whether you're a player, coach, club or ally – these tools, contacts and organisations are here to help you build inclusive spaces and access support when you need it.
Transgender Inclusion Guidelines
These guidelines are designed to help clubs, coaches, participants and volunteers support transgender and gender-diverse people in community tennis.
Practical tips for inclusive language and behaviour.
Guidance on uniforms, facilities and participation.
Developed in partnership with Pride in Sport and community stakeholders.
LGBTQIA+ Engagement Guide
This guide offers insights and actions for clubs and coaches on engaging with LGBTQIA+ players, volunteers and supporters.
Tips for inclusive communication and signage.
Advice on creating welcoming and safe environments.
Applicable to all levels – from local clubs to national events.
Support organisations
If you’re looking for LGBTQIA+ specific services, additional resources or a confidential chat, these national organisations offer support, education and community connection:
Pride in Sport
Pride Cup
Proud2Play
Minus18
Trans Hub
The Gender Centre.