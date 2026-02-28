Birrell advances to Austin semifinals

Kimberly Birrell will contest her fourth WTA-level semifinal, and second of 2026, at the ATX Open in Austin after triumphing in an all-Australian battle with Ajla Tomljanovic.

Birrell who at world No.80 is ranked just above No.74 Tomljanovic, recorded her 6-3 6-3 victory in an hour and 24 minutes to set a final-four showdown with No.4 seed Peyton Stearns or No.76 Oksana Selekhmetova.

“It feels really good. I’m really excited to still be playing here in Austin,” said Birrell, who had earlier wins over Petra Marcinko and Caroline Dolehide in the Texan city.

“I love it here and it’s been some really good quality matches. So yeah, I’m pumped.”

After earlier wins this week over veteran Venus Williams No.2 seed Iva Jovic, Tomljanoivc was aiming to replicate her run to the Austin 2025 semifinals. Birrell noted the quarterfinal victory was more challenging than the straight-sets scoreline suggested.

“Ajla is a great player. We practise quite a bit, so we know each other’s game. I knew that I was going to have to play well, particularly on the big points and make her play.

“She’s been serving really well,” said the 27-year-old Queenslander, who saved five of the eight break point opportunities that Tomljanovic created.

“It didn’t feel one-sided. It felt like I had to dig deep in some moments and I’m really proud that I was able to do that and hold my own when I was up.”

Also a semifinalist this year on the hard courts in Adelaide, Birrell was focusing purely on her own game – as well as the doubles quarterfinals alongside American Caty McNally – as she eyed further progress at the WTA 250 tournament.

“I don’t even know who I play. I’ve just sort of been taking it one match at a time,” she noted. “I feel like I’m doing a good job of sort of worrying and taking care of my side of the court, which I’ll continue to do.”

It was a tougher day for fellow Australian Priscilla Hon at the WTA 500 tournament in Merida, Mexico, with top see Jasmin Paolini claiming a 6-0 6-2 victory in their final 16 encounter.

