Safeguarding for Competitive Play parents

Competitive tennis brings its own expectations, pressures and commitments. Participation in Tennis Australia tournaments often involves regular travel, balancing school and training, and increased time commitments for both players and families.

Supporting a young player through competitive tennis can be rewarding, but it can also present unique challenges. These may include:

managing the financial commitment associated with tournament entry fees, travel, accommodation and coaching support.

taking time away from work or other family responsibilities to attend tournaments and support your child.

navigating competitive environments where results, ratings and performance outcomes can heighten emotions and expectations.

feeling a sense of responsibility or visibility within the tennis community, particularly if your child is experiencing success or progressing quickly.

At Tennis Australia, we recognise these challenges and believe that sport should be safe and welcoming for every young player. This page lets you know how you can help your child enjoy their competitive tennis journey.