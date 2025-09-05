Fun for all ages
Hot Shots is a fun way for children between the ages of 3–10+ to play and learn tennis.
The program consists of four stages – each providing the right equipment and court size for their ability and interest. This includes lower-compression balls that bounce less, plus racquets and court sizes suited to kids’ age and stage.
Key information
Cost
Prices vary by deliverer and location. A Hot Shots Tennis lesson costs $15 to $30 on average. Some coaches also offer a free trial.
Time
Class times depend on the deliverer and stage. Sessions typically run 30 to 60 minutes.
What to bring
- Racquet – if you don’t have one, ask if one can be provided.
- Shoes and clothes – wear runners and comfortable sportswear, like your school's sport uniform. You can also redeem your free Hot Shots Tennis player t-shirt by joining the Hot Shots Crew.
- Sun protection – hat and sunscreen.
- Hydration – bring a water bottle.
To find out the cost and time options in your area, find your local Hot Shots Tennis session here.
Explore the program
Information for parents
Frequently asked questions
It’s a kids’ tennis program that uses scaled courts, lighter racquets and softer balls to help children learn through play. It’s the fun way to learn and play tennis, and designed for all ages and abilities.
Hot Shots Tennis is designed for kids aged 3–10+, with stages that match their age and ability.
- Blue stage: 3–5+
- Red stage: 5–8+
- Orange stage: 8–10+
- Green stage: 10+
No experience needed. Hot Shots Tennis is beginner-friendly and coaches guide kids through games that develop skills, social interaction and confidence.
Not necessarily. Many programs provide racquets to borrow when kids are starting out. Your coach or club will let you know what's needed. But having your own can help kids practise at home and build confidence.
Kids develop general movement skills, learn tennis in a game-based setting, stay active and build confidence – all while having fun and making friends.
Many states and territories offer vouchers to help with sport costs – sometimes up to $500 per child or family. Check your state or territory website for eligibility and details.
- ACT – Every Chance
- NSW – Active & Creative Kids
- NT – Sport Voucher
- QLD – FairPlay
- SA – Sports Voucher Plus
- TAS – Ticket to Play
- VIC – Get Active Kids
- WA – KidSport Voucher
Your local tennis club may also be able to guide you.