League organisers guide

Why start a league?
Be prepared before starting a new league
Not sure which type of league suits the players at your club? Or how to get started?
Our guide has you covered with:
- clear explanations of league types
- a rundown of state-based Member Association leagues
- a handy checklist to help you run a league
- easy-to-follow guides for using Match Centre and League Manager software.
Apps for managing leagues
League Manager and Match Centre software are used to set up and manage leagues. League Manager is used to set-up and administer the league, while Match Centre is used to enter scores and add players.
League and tournament support in your state or territory
Each state or territory has email support if you have any questions regarding setting up or running a league.
