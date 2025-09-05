League organisers guide

The guide to organising tennis leagues in Australia, including checklists and support for League Manager and Match Centre.

Learn about leagues
Why start a league?

Flexible and inclusive​

Leagues can be designed to best engage the players at your club – doubles, singles or teams, with different formats like short matches to FAST4.​

Social or competitive

Get all levels and player types involved at your club – from social players wanting a regular hit to experienced competitors looking for a challenge.​

Thriving tennis communities​

Leagues give members a great reason to play every week and socialise off the court, helping build vibrant, sustainable clubs.​

Be prepared before starting a new league

Not sure which type of league suits the players at your club? Or how to get started?


Our guide has you covered with:

  • clear explanations of league types
  • a rundown of state-based Member Association leagues
  • a handy checklist to help you run a league
  • easy-to-follow guides for using Match Centre and League Manager software.

Apps for managing leagues

League Manager and Match Centre software are used to set up and manage leagues. League Manager is used to set-up and administer the league, while Match Centre is used to enter scores and add players.

League and tournament support in your state or territory

Each state or territory has email support if you have any questions regarding setting up or running a league.