Davis Cup: Australia relegated as Ecuador secures upset victory

The Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team will compete in World Group I this September after their 3-1 loss in their Qualifier 1st Round tie against Ecuador in Quito.

Facing a 2-0 deficit to begin the final day, Australia turned to Jordan Thompson and Rinky Hijikata, who garnered momentum against Belgium last September while trailing by the same scoreline.

> READ: Hijikata, Duckworth valiant as Ecuador takes lead

However, the Ecuadorian pairing of Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo denied Australia that opportunity, sealing the tie 7-6(5) 6-4 to advance to the Qualifiers 2nd Round.

Australia did finish the tie strongly, however, with Jason Kubler recording his first Davis Cup singles victory since September 2022. Kubler defeated Emilio Camacho 6-4 6-2 to ensure Australia avoided the sweep.

The loss to Ecuador means Australia is ruled out of adding to the nation's 28 Davis Cup titles this season, being relegated to World Group I.

Ranked No.4 in the Davis Cup rankings, Australia will next play one of 13 winners from the World Group I play-offs in September, aiming to secure a place in the Qualifiers 1st Round in 2027. A loss would see Australia feature in the World Group I play-offs next February.

While the nation’s next opponent is yet to be determined, 28th-ranked Chinese Taipei is the highest-ranked team Australia can face. Other potential opponents for the September play-offs include China, Switzerland, Finland, Switzerland, Poland, Greece, Mexico and Paraguay.