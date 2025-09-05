Players with Disability Pathways
No limits, just possibilities. Your pathway to pro starts here.
Tennis Australia supports players with disability (PWD) who aspire to compete at the highest level. Through tailored programs, international competition opportunities and a clear performance pathway, we help athletes develop their skills and achieve their professional goals.
Blind and low vision tennis
Follow the pathway through blind and low vision (BLV) tennis events, from local tournaments to national championships and global competitions.
Competitive pathways
As global leaders in blind and low vision tennis, Australia offers structured progression and local to international opportunities, including:
- local BLV leagues, competitions and club tournaments
- state BLV Tennis Championships
- Australian BLV Tennis Championships
- International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) competitions.
Talent pathway
From local squads to the world stage – discover how blind and low vision tennis camps and competitions can lead to international selection.
For more information on eligibility, upcoming events and latest rankings, visit our blind and low vision tennis page.
Deaf and hard of hearing tennis
Build your competitive ranking through mainstream and dedicated events, from club competitions to the Australian Deaf Tennis Championships and Deaflympic Games.
Competitive pathways
Tennis Australia supports a national development pathway for deaf and hard of hearing players, with opportunities at every level. We work closely with partners such as Deaf Sports Australia to deliver these programs and events.
Alongside mainstream tennis opportunities, players who are deaf or hard of hearing can choose from a range of dedicated initiatives and elite competitions:
- National Camps
- Deaflympic Games
- World Deaf Tennis Championships
- Asia Pacific Games for the Deaf.
Talent pathway
From local clubs to the Deaflympic Games – explore how squads and camps can lead to national team selection.
For more information on eligibility, upcoming events and latest rankings, visit our deaf and hard of hearing tennis page.
Intellectual disability and autism tennis
Compete locally and internationally in tournaments designed to elevate neurodiverse and intellectual disability athletes to elite levels.
Competitive pathways
Tennis Australia offers a clear and inclusive competitive pathway for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism.
National events:
- IDA Community Series (regional)
- IDA Signature Series (state-based)
- Australian Tennis Championships (national).
International events:
- Virtus World Tennis Championships: The premier global event for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome and autism.
- Virtus Global Games: A multi-sport event held every four years for elite athletes with intellectual impairment.
- Special Olympics World Games: A global celebration of inclusion, open to athletes of all abilities and experience levels.
Talent pathway
Squads, camps and tournaments can lead to national team selection for the Virtus World Tennis Championships and Global Games.
For more information on eligibility, upcoming events and latest rankings, visit our intellectual disability and autism tennis page.
Wheelchair tennis
From community events to Grand Slams, compete at every level and push toward the highest ranks of wheelchair tennis.
Competitive pathways
We support wheelchair tennis players to participate, progress and perform. The pathway includes local competitions, elite training through squads and camps, and global events – including the Grand Slams and Paralympics.
Key events:
- Australian Wheelchair Tennis Tour
- Australian Open Wheelchair Championships
- UNIQLO ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour
- BNP Paribas World Team Cup
- Paralympic Games.
BNP Paribas World Team Cup 2026 player selection
The BNP Paribas World Team Cup is the pinnacle international team event on the ITF UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour.
All players seeking selection to the 2026 Australian Representative Teams for BNP Paribas World Team Cup in 2026, please refer to the following documents:
Any questions on the above outlined selection criteria and processes, please email [email protected].
For more information on eligibility, upcoming events and latest rankings, visit our wheelchair tennis page.
Para-standing tennis
From local competitions to international titles, join the growing para-standing tennis circuit and compete in national and international tournaments to advance your elite career.
The format is now recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), with sanctioned events across Europe, Asia and Australia – including the Oceania Para-standing Championships and state-based opens.
Players compete in four para-standing tennis (PST) classifications:
- PST 1–2: One bounce – for upper-limb or below-knee mobility.
- PST 3–4: Two bounces – for above-knee, short stature or more complex mobility.
For general enquiries, email [email protected].
For more information on eligibility and upcoming events, visit our para-standing tennis page.