Officiating membership

Be part of the officiating community. Access continuous development opportunities and connect with other officials passionate about growing the sport.

Why become an officiating member

Membership benefits

To work at tennis events across Australia, you must become a Tennis Australia officiating member. It gives you access to exclusive membership benefits and cherished on-court moments, including:

  • opportunities to work at any tennis events across Australia

  • laying the foundation for opportunities to possibly one day work at major tennis tournaments such as United Cup, Hobart International, Brisbane International and Australian Open

  • exclusive access to our officiating member website – your hub for resources, tournament calendar, travel and accommodation booking, and much more

  • further training, professional development opportunities and networking events so you continue to refine your skills

  • access to our learning management platform, Bounce, where you'll find courses, accreditation, videos and essential materials on all our programs and initiatives

  • special offers from major retailers such as New Balance, Oakley and Specsavers

  • your Tennis Australia officiating uniform

  • and more importantly, become part of the officiating family – a network of officials that’s passionate about serving the game.

Types of memberships

Full membership

  • Work at any competition or event across Australia, paving the way towards United Cup, Brisbane International and Australian Open.

  • Annual membership fee: $100.

Regional membership

  • This membership is for you if you live and work in regional Australia and officiate in your community fewer than six days a year.

  • Annual membership fee: $55 for the first year then it's free thereafter.

Volunteer membership

  • This membership is only suitable for those who are not engaged in paid employment.

  • Annual membership fee: Free.

Your officiating membership is valid for one year and needs to be renewed every year.

Ready to join the community?

Membership requirements:

  • Aged 15+

  • Have a good general knowledge of tennis

  • Have a Working with Children Check (if you’re aged 15+ in SA and NT, 16+ in ACT and TAS or 18+ in other states)

  • Obtain a National Police Check if you’re aged 16+ (all states and territories)

  • Complete and submit an eye test every two years

  • Agree to and comply with Tennis Australia’s Conditions of Officiating Membership

  • Follow Tennis Australia and the ITF/WTA/ATP Code of Conduct for officials

  • Adhere to Tennis Australia uniform guidelines.

Have questions about officiating membership?