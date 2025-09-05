Officiating membership

To work at tennis events across Australia, you must become a Tennis Australia officiating member. It gives you access to exclusive membership benefits and cherished on-court moments, including:

opportunities to work at any tennis events across Australia





laying the foundation for opportunities to possibly one day work at major tennis tournaments such as United Cup, Hobart International, Brisbane International and Australian Open





exclusive access to our officiating member website – your hub for resources, tournament calendar, travel and accommodation booking, and much more





further training, professional development opportunities and networking events so you continue to refine your skills





access to our learning management platform, Bounce, where you'll find courses, accreditation, videos and essential materials on all our programs and initiatives





special offers from major retailers such as New Balance, Oakley and Specsavers





your Tennis Australia officiating uniform





and more importantly, become part of the officiating family – a network of officials that’s passionate about serving the game.