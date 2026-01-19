Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott join AO Night of Legends with Kia

The Australian Open and Kia will celebrate some of tennis’ biggest names – Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott - with a special Night of Legends event on Sunday 1 February, men’s final night in Kia Arena.

Celebrating Kia’s 25-year partnership with the Australian Open, fans will have the rare opportunity to hear from these legends of the game, along with live music from DJs, interactive fan moments and the chance to win prizes, including tickets to the men’s final and a once-in-a-lifetime photo session with Rafael Nadal.

The two-time Australian Open champion and 22-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal produced some of the tournament’s most enduring moments, most notably his epic five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 men’s singles final, one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slam history.

Ash Barty’s Australian Open legacy was sealed in 2022, when she became the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the singles title at Melbourne Park, a moment that resonated far beyond the court and remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Australian sport.

Dylan Alcott is one of the most successful wheelchair tennis players in Australian Open history, claiming multiple singles and doubles titles at Melbourne Park and playing a pivotal role in elevating wheelchair tennis on the global stage.

Kia Australia Ambassadors Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott will set the stage, sharing stories, memories and their love of Australian tennis, followed by Rafael Nadal who returns for his first appearance as an AO Legend, sharing stories about his AO journey and legacy.

Rafael Nadal has been a Kia Global Ambassador since 2004, marking more than 20 years of collaboration with the brand.

The Night of Legends Special Edition Ground Pass is $35 and provides all-day access to Melbourne Park, with unreserved access to Kia Arena for the event, allowing fans to stay on and watch the men’s singles final on the big screens.

Tickets go on-sale at midday on Monday 19 January 2026. For tickets and more information, visit ausopen.com.

