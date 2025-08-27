Alexei Popyrin

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at age four
- In 2011, won the Optus 12s Grasscourt Championships
- Debuted on the ATP World Tour rankings on 8 August 2016
- In 2017 became the first Australian since Phil Dent in 1968 to win the Roland Garros boys’ singles title, beating Spain’s Nicola Kuhn in the final
- Peaked at a career-high ITF junior ranking of No.2 in June following his French Open triumph
- Won first professional title in July 2017 at the ITF Futures event in Mragowo, Poland
- Won two matches to qualify for his first ATP main draw at the Sydney International in January 2018
- Made his Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open 2018, falling in the first round to Tim Smyczek in four sets
- In August 2018, won first ATP Challenger title in Jinan, China; began in the qualifying rounds and won eight straight matches to win the trophy
- Won his first Grand Slam main-draw match at Australian Open 2019, ultimately advancing to the third round, where he pushed 28th seed Lucas Pouille to five sets
- Made his Davis Cup debut for Australia in February 2019
- In 2019, he won at least one round in the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments
- Returned to the third round at Australian Open 2020 and 2023; at the latter, he upset world No.9 Taylor Fritz for one of the biggest wins of his career
- Claimed first ATP level title in Singapore in February 2021
- Opened 2023 with a run to the last eight in Adelaide – just his third ATP-level quarterfinal – and stunned world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime along the way
- Won his second ATP singles title on clay at Umag in July 2023
- Trains at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Nice, France
- Bases his game off idol Juan Martin del Potro
- Career goal is to be ranked world No.1
- Made his top-50 debut in August 2023 after reaching first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati
- Made his Olympic debut in Paris 2024. He reached the third round in singles and played doubles with Alex de Minaur.
- Broke into the world’s top 30 after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 singles title in Montreal
- Upset world No.2 Novak Djokovic to advance to the US Open 2024 fourth round. Popyrin became the first Australian in 18 years to score a Grand Slam victory against Djokovic.
Off Court
- Enjoys reading and watching television shows
- Favourite sports outside of tennis are basketball and football.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|25
|Born
|5 August 1999
|Birth Place
|Sydney, Australia
|Lives
|New South Wales
|Height
|196 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro Since
|2016
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|40
|2022
|121
|2021
|61
|2020
|112
|2019
|99
|2018
|148
|2017
|719
|2016
|1164
Latest news
Gallery
Alexei Popyrin with fans at the Australian Open
Alexei Popyrin with the crowd behind the scenes at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2025.
Alexei Popyrin at the US Open in New York
Alexei Popyrin in action during the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 26, 2025.
Alexei Popyrin in action at the French Open
Alexei Popyrin during play at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 1, 2025.
Alexei Popyrin during the French Open
Alexei Popyrin plays a backhand shot during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28, 2025.
Alexei Popyrin in Round 1 at the Australian Open
Alexei Popyrin during Round 1 on John Cain Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on January 14, 2025.
Alexei Popyrin in action
Alexei Popyrin plays a backhand shot
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6