I know how I'm going to be feeling in the fourth round of a Slam now. Going into the fourth round against Tiafoe [at the US Open], I had no idea how I was going to feel.

Alexei Popyrin, 1 Jun 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis at age four
  • In 2011, won the Optus 12s Grasscourt Championships
  • Debuted on the ATP World Tour rankings on 8 August 2016
  • In 2017 became the first Australian since Phil Dent in 1968 to win the Roland Garros boys’ singles title, beating Spain’s Nicola Kuhn in the final
  • Peaked at a career-high ITF junior ranking of No.2 in June following his French Open triumph
  • Won first professional title in July 2017 at the ITF Futures event in Mragowo, Poland
  • Won two matches to qualify for his first ATP main draw at the Sydney International in January 2018
  • Made his Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open 2018, falling in the first round to Tim Smyczek in four sets
  • In August 2018, won first ATP Challenger title in Jinan, China; began in the qualifying rounds and won eight straight matches to win the trophy
  • Won his first Grand Slam main-draw match at Australian Open 2019, ultimately advancing to the third round, where he pushed 28th seed Lucas Pouille to five sets
  • Made his Davis Cup debut for Australia in February 2019
  • In 2019, he won at least one round in the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments
  • Returned to the third round at Australian Open 2020 and 2023; at the latter, he upset world No.9 Taylor Fritz for one of the biggest wins of his career
  • Claimed first ATP level title in Singapore in February 2021
  • Opened 2023 with a run to the last eight in Adelaide – just his third ATP-level quarterfinal – and stunned world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime along the way
  • Won his second ATP singles title on clay at Umag in July 2023
  • Trains at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Nice, France
  • Bases his game off idol Juan Martin del Potro
  • Career goal is to be ranked world No.1
  • Made his top-50 debut in August 2023 after reaching first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati
  • Made his Olympic debut in Paris 2024. He reached the third round in singles and played doubles with Alex de Minaur.
  • Broke into the world’s top 30 after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 singles title in Montreal
  • Upset world No.2 Novak Djokovic to advance to the US Open 2024 fourth round. Popyrin became the first Australian in 18 years to score a Grand Slam victory against Djokovic.

Off Court

  • Enjoys reading and watching television shows
  • Favourite sports outside of tennis are basketball and football.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age25
Born5 August 1999
Birth PlaceSydney, Australia
LivesNew South Wales
Height196 cm
PlaysRight-handed
Pro Since2016

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
202340
2022121
202161
2020112
201999
2018148
2017719
20161164

