Member Association leagues
The list of tennis leagues, Pennant and Badge competitions hosted by state Member Associations
State and territory-based Member Associations (MAs) organise structured interclub leagues – which are typically seasonal competitions between teams or clubs in singles, doubles or mixed doubles formats.
These leagues facilitate a high-level interclub competition in a team-based environment. They cater for both singles and doubles matches graded according to team standard, not age or gender.
Australian Capital Territory
- Canberra Tennis League: The Walking Clinic Canberra Tennis League offers competitions to cater for all ages and abilities.
New South Wales
- Sydney Junior Team Tennis: Provides junior players in Metro Sydney of all levels and abilities with weekly level-based competition.
- Sydney Badge: Rich in history, the Sydney Badge competition is for all ages, levels and abilities.
- Inter District: Represent your district with pride in this prestigious team competition.
- Premier League: Sydney's elite team competition showcasing the highest level of talent from around the region.
Northern Territory
- Tennis NT Junior Leagues: Designed for all players from Green Ball to High Performance for four Darwin-based clubs of four across three divisions.
Queensland
- Ipswich Tennis League (ITL): The ITL is an interclub competition for the Ipswich region. It currently has six clubs that regularly enter teams.
- Logan Tennis League
- South Tennis League
- Sunshine Coast Tennis League
- Queensland State League Final: All divisional winners from across Queensland (from Tennis Queensland endorsed leagues) are eligible to compete for State League Champion.
South Australia
- Winter Pennant: The largest league offering in South Australia, with offerings for teams of all levels of tennis from any metro and inner-regional-based association.
- State League: The pinnacle of the team tennis pathway in SA, with the winning teams earning the prestige of being the best club team in SA.
- Junior State League: Aimed at providing the best junior players in South Australia the opportunity to compete against each other weekly during the summer season.
- Green Ball State League: An association-based league that offers talented 10/u players the chance to compete against the top players in their age group.
- Metro League: An open league aimed at providing a stepping stone to State League.
Tasmania
- Tassie Junior League: Entry-level competition for players in teams that compete in divisions based on ball and court size. It includes the:
Victoria
- Premier League: Tennis Victoria Premier League is the top-level league for Victorian clubs.
- Pennant: Tennis Victoria’s Pennant League is the largest and longest running interclub open age league in the country.
- League Championships: Tennis Victoria's Association Premiership Teams play off to find the best association in Victoria.
- Associations Junior Pennant: A team-based league that allows players to represent their local metropolitan and regional associations in 12/u – 18/u age groups.
Western Australia
- Tennis West League: Open to all Tennis West affiliated club members of all ages and abilities, with around 8000 participants in summer and 5000 in winter.
- Tennis West State League: Men’s and women’s teams compete over 14 home and away rounds at clubs on Saturdays during the summer for a prize pool of $20,000. The Boys’ State League competes for the Kilderry Cup while the Girls’ State League competes for the Casey Dellacqua Cup.
Leagues checklist
If you are interested in setting up a league, be prepared with our leagues checklist. It provides all the criteria for organisers to launch a new league.
League and tournament support in your state or territory
Each state or territory has email support if you have any questions regarding setting up or running a league.
