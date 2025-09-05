Member Association leagues

The list of tennis leagues, Pennant and Badge competitions hosted by state Member Associations

James MCabe of NSW during the finals of the Mildura International at the Mildura Lawn Tennis Club

State and territory-based Member Associations (MAs) organise structured interclub leagues – which are typically seasonal competitions between teams or clubs in singles, doubles or mixed doubles formats.

These leagues facilitate a high-level interclub competition in a team-based environment. They cater for both singles and doubles matches graded according to team standard, not age or gender.

Australian Capital Territory

  • Canberra Tennis League: The Walking Clinic Canberra Tennis League offers competitions to cater for all ages and abilities.

New South Wales

  • Sydney Junior Team Tennis: Provides junior players in Metro Sydney of all levels and abilities with weekly level-based competition.

  • Sydney Badge: Rich in history, the Sydney Badge competition is for all ages, levels and abilities.

  • Inter District: Represent your district with pride in this prestigious team competition.

  • Premier League: Sydney's elite team competition showcasing the highest level of talent from around the region.

Northern Territory

  • Tennis NT Junior Leagues: Designed for all players from Green Ball to High Performance for four Darwin-based clubs of four across three divisions.

Queensland

South Australia

  • Winter Pennant: The largest league offering in South Australia, with offerings for teams of all levels of tennis from any metro and inner-regional-based association.

  • State League: The pinnacle of the team tennis pathway in SA, with the winning teams earning the prestige of being the best club team in SA.

  • Junior State League: Aimed at providing the best junior players in South Australia the opportunity to compete against each other weekly during the summer season.

  • Green Ball State League: An association-based league that offers talented 10/u players the chance to compete against the top players in their age group.

  • Metro League: An open league aimed at providing a stepping stone to State League.

Tasmania

Victoria

  • Premier League: Tennis Victoria Premier League is the top-level league for Victorian clubs.

  • Pennant: Tennis Victoria’s Pennant League is the largest and longest running interclub open age league in the country.

  • League Championships: Tennis Victoria's Association Premiership Teams play off to find the best association in Victoria.

  • Associations Junior Pennant: A team-based league that allows players to represent their local metropolitan and regional associations in 12/u – 18/u age groups.

Western Australia

  • Tennis West League: Open to all Tennis West affiliated club members of all ages and abilities, with around 8000 participants in summer and 5000 in winter.

  • Tennis West State League: Men’s and women’s teams compete over 14 home and away rounds at clubs on Saturdays during the summer for a prize pool of $20,000. The Boys’ State League competes for the Kilderry Cup while the Girls’ State League competes for the Casey Dellacqua Cup.

Leagues checklist

If you are interested in setting up a league, be prepared with our leagues checklist. It provides all the criteria for organisers to launch a new league.

League and tournament support in your state or territory

Each state or territory has email support if you have any questions regarding setting up or running a league.