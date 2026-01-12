AO 2026 Qualifying: Gadecki maintains strong 2026 form as three Australian women advance

Three Australian women successfully launched their Australian Open 2026 qualifying runs with victories on Day 1 at Melbourne Park.

Olivia Gadecki, Tina Smith and Lizette Cabrera each moved one step closer to Australian Open main-draw entry with straight-sets victories.

Gadecki improved on her strong start to the 2026 season, defeating No. 22 seed Arantxa Rus 6-2 6-4. A dominant first set from the 23-year-old helped her progress to the second round, where she will face American Sloane Stephens.

“[Rus] is a difficult player, and I knew I had to bring my A game, so I’m really pleased with how I played today and more importantly how I just played the tough points,” Gadecki said.

“She’s a tough competitor, and for me to get through that is a massive confidence booster. I’m going to take that into the next round.”

Gadecki improves her 2026 match-winning record to 4-1 with the victory, following her second-round berth at the Brisbane International. The Queenslander claimed top-100 wins against Yulia Putintseva and Ann Li throughout the tournament, while also stealing a set off world No.8 Mirra Andreeva.

> MORE: Gadecki upsets Li at Brisbane International

While Gadecki is showing glimpses of her best tennis to begin the season, she is focused on staying in the moment.

“I’m just trying to focus on the process. I think if I keep doing the right things and playing my game and doing the things that I enjoy,” she said. “I think the main goal right now is just to enjoy it and enjoy being out there and competing.”

Smith recorded her first Grand Slam qualifying win in a 7-6(5) 7-6(6) triumph over Canadian Cadence Brace. The world No.328 fired 28 winners to 19 in the three-hour, 10-minute encounter.

“It feels really great, I’m happy to be able to get the win, especially after a match like that,” Smith said. “I think from the first game, I felt pretty comfortable on her serve, which was a good feeling. So, I knew I needed to push her, make her feel uncomfortable on serve."

After losing five of her first eight games, Cabrera stormed home, winning the last 10 games to defeat Czechia’s Gabriela Knutson 7-5 6-0. She advances to the second round of Australian Open qualifying for the first time since 2022.

Eight Australian women will feature in action tomorrow, with Storm Hunter and Destanee Aiava leading the charge.

Aussies in action – Australian Open 2026 Qualifying

DAY 1 RESULTS

Australian Open women’s qualifying – first round

[WC] Tina Smith (AUS) d Cadence Brace (CAN) 7-6(5) 7-6(6)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [22] Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-2 6-4

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Gabriela Knutson (CZE) 7-5 6-0

[23] Linda Klimovicova (POL) d [WC] Stefani Webb (AUS) 6-2 6-1

Kathinka von Deichmann (LIE) d [WC] Renee Alame (AUS) 3-6 7-5 6-1

COMING UP

Australian Open women’s qualifying – first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Iryna Shymanovich

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Carson Branstine (CAN)

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Anouk Koevermans (NED)

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO)

[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) v [27] Lola Radivojevic (SRB)

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Harriet Dart (GBR)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [29] Leyre Romero Gormaz (ESP)

[WC] Elena Micic (AUS) v Carole Monnet (FRA)

Australian Open women’s qualifying – second round

[WC] Tina Smith (AUS) v Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [23] Linda Klimovicova (POL)