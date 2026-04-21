Kokkinakis among Aussies set for Roland Garros

Australian star Thanasi Kokkinakis, sidelined for the past three months, is on the entry list for Roland Garros, which begins next month.

The 30-year-old is using a protected ranking of 84th to enter the claycourt Grand Slam, where he joins five countrymen in the men’s singles main draw.

The highest ranked of those is Alex de Minaur, Australia’s leading player, top-10 mainstay and 2024 quarterfinalist in Paris.

Alexei Popyrin, James Duckworth, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata are also on the entry list, the latter the last direct acceptance into the main draw.

On the women’s side, five Australians are bound for Paris, with Maya Joint the highest ranked among them.

She is joined by Talia Gibson, Daria Kasatkina, Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Currently ranked 29th, Joint has not played since Indian Wells after sustaining a back injury which forced her withdrawal from Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against Great Britain.

Kokkinakis has spent even longer on the sidelines; a shoulder injury curtailed his Australian summer and restricted him to doubles only at AO 2026.

Unfortunately after speaking with my team and doctors I have made the decision to pull out of the @AustralianOpen singles. After an incredibly tough year this was the event I was looking forward to the most but I’m not ready yet.

We will still give doubles a go

❤️ — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 15, 2026

The South Australian has a strong history at Roland Garros, three times reaching the third round on a surface that rewards his heavy spin and power.

It would make his first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw since Australian Open 2025.

Joint, too, enjoys competing on clay, winning her first career WTA title on red dirt in Rabat last year.

Australian women have a history of recent success in the French capital, with Ash Barty winning the 2019 title and Sam Stosur reaching the 2010 final, as well as another three semifinals.

Of the Aussie women in the main draw in 2026, Kasatkina has gone the furthest, advancing to the 2022 semifinals.

More Australians are set to compete at Roland Garros, with the qualifying entry lists and main-draw reciprocal wildcards still to be announced.

Roland Garros qualifying begins Monday 18 May before main-draw action kicks off Sunday 24 May.



Roland Garros will be broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.