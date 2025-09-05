Why tennis is a game-changer
How to get on court
Whether you're new to the game or getting back into it, looking for fun and fitness or a more competitive hit, it's never been easier to play tennis. We provide access to welcoming programs, supportive coaches and plenty of opportunities to get on court – no matter your starting point.
Learn the game
Discover the things that make the game of tennis so unique. The scoring system, the different shots and court surfaces all contribute to the game’s drama, close rivalries, different playing styles and complexity to master.
Got a competitive streak?
Wherever you are in life, tennis gives you the chance to challenge yourself, stay active and enjoy the game. We provide a variety of competitive play options for players of all ages and abilities, for social or serious competitors.
Frequently asked questions
People are drawn to tennis for many reasons. It's a dynamic sport that offers a full-body workout, improving cardiovascular health, muscle tone and overall fitness.
Accessible to all ages and skill levels, anyone can enjoy tennis. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, it's easy to pick up and a fun way to stay active.
A lot of people also love the social elements of tennis. Through group coaching and social match play, you get to connect with others who love tennis as much as you do.
Tennis offers many benefits including physical, mental and psychological benefits. In addition to improving overall fitness, tennis helps you build strength and enhance your agility and balance. Match play promotes strategic thinking, improved focus and sharpened decision-making. Lastly, getting your body moving is known to be effective in relieving stress and elevating emotional wellbeing.
Yes, tennis is a great exercise. It allows you to engage multiple muscle groups:
- Cardiovascular health – constantly moving keeps your heart rate elevated, improves circulation and enhaces your lung efficiency.
- Muscular strength – running, jumping and swinging a racquet strengthen your legs, core and upper body.
- Neck muscles – activating your neck muscles during serving can help you improve your posture.
Yes, tennis has been shown to be effective in helping reduce anxiety.
- Stress reduction – tennis provides an outlet to release pent-up energy.
- Endorphin release – just like any other sports, playing tennis stimulates the release of endorphins, a natural mood booster.
- Mental clarity – playing tennis allows you to focus on the game and strategy, which distracts you from anxious thoughts and helps clear mental fog.
Yes, tennis is especially beneficial for individuals with ADHD. It combines physical activity, mental focus and social interaction – three key elements that can help manage ADHD symptoms and improve overall wellbeing.
Definitely. It encourages them to stay active while connecting with the wider tennis community.
Our adaptive tennis programs allow players with physical and intellectual disabilities to enjoy the game in a way that suits their abilities. To learn more about these programs, visit All Abilities.
It’s never too late to start playing tennis. Whether you're looking to stay active or enjoy the social elements of the sport, there's a way for adults of all ages to learn tennis at their own pace.
Tennis coaching is a great way to help you master the game faster. Explore our adult coaching programs to find an option that suits your goals and lifestyle.
If you love group coaching session, Cardio Tennis combines tennis drills with aerobic movements and offers an easy entry point for people wanting to learn tennis skills.
Tennis is very versatile and suitable for people of all ages, including older adults.
For tennis with less impact, Cardio Tennis offers a low impact session that allows you to learn tennis skills in a relaxed environment.
You can also explore other racquet sports such as POP Tennis, Pickleball and Padel. These games feature simpler rules and are played on smaller courts, making them easier to pick up and ideal for social, low-impact fun.
For steady progress, adult beginners should aim to play three times per week. This helps build skills, improve fitness and maintain consistency without causing fatigue. Start with one to two coaching sessions per week so you can familiarise yourself with the rules and strategy, followed by one to two solo practice sessions where you can go over what you've learned. This balanced routine sets a strong foundation for improvement.