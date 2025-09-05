People are drawn to tennis for many reasons. It's a dynamic sport that offers a full-body workout, improving cardiovascular health, muscle tone and overall fitness.

Accessible to all ages and skill levels, anyone can enjoy tennis. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, it's easy to pick up and a fun way to stay active.

A lot of people also love the social elements of tennis. Through group coaching and social match play, you get to connect with others who love tennis as much as you do.