School tournaments

Take part in meaningful competition – play, grow and proudly represent your school in fun and competitive tennis tournaments.
Bruce Cup
The Bruce Cup is one of Australia’s most prestigious national school tennis championships, open to girls and boys aged 12 and under.
The event was named in honour of Henry Adam “Harry” Bruce – former Queensland education minister and Australian parliamentary representative and was first held in 1938. Since then, it has been a stepping stone for some of Australia’s greatest players, including Rod Laver, Pat Rafter, Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios, to mention a few.
Conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia, the Bruce Cup is not only rich in history, it also offers students the chance to represent their state or territory in a team environment and compete against the best players from other states and territories.
Learn more about the Bruce Cup's rules and guidelines.
Pizzey Cup
The Pizzey Cup is a national schools tennis championship open to girls and boys aged 18 and under. The Pizzey Cup provides secondary school students with the opportunity to represent their state or territory – in teams of eight – and compete against the best players from other states across Australia.
An 18-and-under singles event, known as the Australia Cup, runs alongside the Pizzey Cup.
At the conclusion of the tournament, an All-Australian team is selected, based on Pizzey Cup and Australia Cup results.
Learn more about the Pizzey Cup's rules and guidelines.
Interested in the Bruce Cup or Pizzey Cup?
Due to differences in the trialling and selection process involved for each state/territory, it is advised that you:
- Get in touch with your Member Association
- Contact the school sport office in your state/territory
Information regarding the latest Bruce Cup and Pizzey Cup Championships can be found on School Sport Australia.
Gallipoli Youth Cup
Formerly known as the Australian Schools Tennis Challenge, the Gallipoli Youth Cup hosts 10 boys’ high school teams and 10 girls’ high school teams to play off for the title of National High School Champions.
Eligibility criteria
Schools who win their State Championship event will be granted a direct acceptance spot. Additional wildcard spots will be available for schools who have competed in the State Championship event and/or won their School Sport Association competition.
Wildcard nominations will be considered according to the teams' playing standard (player ratings considered) and State Championship performance. All awarded wildcards by the Tournament Director are final.
State Championship events are:
- NSW – Tennis NSW High School Championship
- SA – School Sport SA, State High School Competition
- QLD – Tennis Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis Competition
- VIC – Tennis Victoria Schools Championships
- WA – SunSmart Schools Tennis Classic, Slazenger Cup Premier
For more information on how your school can participate, please contact Sean Spralja via [email protected].
Event partners and sponsors
- Youth of Tomorrow
The Gallipoli Youth Cup is presented in collaboration with Youth of Tomorrow. By joining forces with Youth of Tomorrow and their Future Fit program, primary schools will be provided the opportunity to participate in the Future Fit program.
- PRO IT
PRO IT has been a long-term supporter of Gallipoli Youth Cup and Tennis Australia. A trusted global IT services and solutions provider, PRO IT has been supporting local and multinational companies for more than 25 years – specialising in ground-up setup, 24/7 support and monitoring services.
- Military Shop
The winners of the Gallipoli Youth Cup event each year will receive a limited-edition figurine containing authentic sand from Gallipoli. These items have been kindly donated by the Military Shop, the official suppliers of the Gallipoli Youth Cup. Military Shop is Australia’s first choice for military products, from Australian Defence Force uniform items to tactical gear and military collectables.
State-level tournaments
Run locally by our Member Associations, these tournaments bring together students within a state or territory to participate in exciting inter-school competitions. These events give players the chance to represent their school, showcase their skills and progress to national tournaments where they’ll face other top-performing schools from across Australia.
