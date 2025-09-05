School tournaments

The Bruce Cup is one of Australia’s most prestigious national school tennis championships, open to girls and boys aged 12 and under.

The event was named in honour of Henry Adam “Harry” Bruce – former Queensland education minister and Australian parliamentary representative and was first held in 1938. Since then, it has been a stepping stone for some of Australia’s greatest players, including Rod Laver, Pat Rafter, Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios, to mention a few.

Conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia, the Bruce Cup is not only rich in history, it also offers students the chance to represent their state or territory in a team environment and compete against the best players from other states and territories.

