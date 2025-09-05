Start your journey with us
Recruitment process
Frequently asked questions
Search for careers and event volunteering and apply online. It’s quick and secure. Once submitted, you’ll receive a confirmation email and the team will keep you updated throughout the process.
Once you submit your application, our Talent Acquisition team and the Hiring Manager will review it carefully. If you're shortlisted, we’ll guide you through next steps, which may include interviews, group assessments or practical tasks tailored to the role.
All roles require a Police Check and a Working with Children Check.
Yes. Many team members start in casual roles and grow into long-term careers. Instead of fixed career paths, employees are encouraged to be curious, imaginative and continuous learners.
We offer support through on-the-job training, tailored workshops, leadership programs, LinkedIn Learning, mentorship, secondments and formal education.
We support a flexible work culture designed to support wellbeing and help you thrive, recognising that everyone has diverse needs and responsibilities.
Many roles offer hybrid arrangements, allowing staff to split time between the office and remote work, while others incorporate flexible hours to suit personal commitments.
We offer flexible options like job sharing, compressed weeks and remote arrangements, tailored to what works best for your role and team.
People who imagine new possibilities, collaborate with heart and dare to be different. We hire for attitude, not just experience and we back those who bring curiosity, care and commitment to the team.
We believe playing makes life better. Our purpose is to create a playful world through tennis, for everyone, welcoming all ages, abilities and backgrounds, and making every experience inclusive, safe and joyful.