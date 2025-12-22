Crowded House announced as inaugural AO Opening Ceremony superstar music act

Iconic rock band Crowded House is set to rock Rod Laver Arena at the inaugural AO Opening Ceremony, taking place on Saturday 17 January, the night before the main draw begins.

Headlining the celebration is six-time champion Roger Federer, two-time AO champ Andre Agassi and Aussie legends and Grand Slam champions Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt in what is being hailed as a unique ‘Battle of the World No.1s’’.

Crowded House, one of Australia and the world’s most beloved bands, will amp up the entertainment factor and deliver a powerhouse live performance set to kick off the night.

The superstar band have had a huge year touring around Australia and the world, and the gig at the AO will be their first for 2026.

"Crowded House are delighted to be appearing on Rod Laver Arena to mark the opening of the Australian Open, and to share the evening with legends of the game is an honour beyond words,” Crowded House lead singer Neil Finn said.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Crowded House was the perfect choice for the AO Opening Ceremony.

“We wanted to find a music act for the AO Opening Ceremony that is just as iconic as the players who will hit the court, and Crowded House are exactly that,” he said.

“They are a globally successful band, and we couldn’t be more excited to see them perform live on Rod Laver Arena in what will be an incredible first for the AO.”

Formed in 1985 in Melbourne, Crowed House have had countless hits around the world including Better Be Home Soon, Don’t Dream It’s Over and Weather With You.

Tickets for AO Opening Ceremony start at $149 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and are selling fast.

