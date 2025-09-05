Meet the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean Cup Team
What does a high-performance team look like?
The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team knows high performance goes beyond the court. From trusting the process and clear communication to structure and mutual support, they show that great performance starts with great culture. Watch the team share what it really takes to perform at the highest level.
Official 2025 program
Download the full program, featuring player profiles and articles on the Australian women’s team, details on the opposition, and the Billie Jean King Cup honour roll.