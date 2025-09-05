Billie Jean King cup logo

Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup Team

The Billie Jean King Cup is the most prestigious team event for women in tennis. Meet our 2025 team.
Australian Billie Jean Cup team pose with flag at Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane

What does a high-performance team look like?​

The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team knows high performance goes beyond the court. From trusting the process and clear communication to structure and mutual support, they show that great performance starts with great culture.​ Watch the team share what it really takes to perform at the highest level.

Official 2025 program

Download the full program, featuring player profiles and articles on the Australian women’s team, details on the opposition, and the Billie Jean King Cup honour roll.

Ajla Tomljanovic waves to the crowd during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena