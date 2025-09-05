- Prevent
- Recognise
- Report
- FAQs
Acquire your proper qualifications
- Familiarise yourself with Tennis Australia's policies around safeguarding children.
- Sign into Bounce to complete Tennis Australia's safeguarding training module.
- Ensure that you have received your Working with Children Check and National Police Check before engaging in any activities involving children and young people.
Empower your players
- Model respectful behaviour at all times
Demonstrate positive communication and respectful conduct in interactions with players, parents, officials and other coaches. By leading with professionalism and empathy, you reinforce that aggression, disrespect, or inappropriate actions have no place in the sport.
- Ensure players understand their rights and responsibilities in tennis
When players know what is expected and what they are entitled to, they are more likely to recognise inappropriate behaviour and feel confident speaking up.
- Regularly check in with players and parents – encourage open, honest communication
Create a safe space for players to share how they are feeling both emotionally and socially, including their experiences with peers and adults. This includes asking parents how their child is finding your sessions.
- Involve players in age-appropriate decisions about their tennis journey
Where appropriate, give players a voice in decisions like setting training goals, choosing competition schedules or coaching approaches. Involving them builds their confidence and helps them recognise boundaries.
Key signs of child abuse to look out for
Coaches who spend significant time with children in their care can often be the first to recognise signs of abuse.
Abuse can take many forms, including emotional, physical or even sexual abuse, as well as neglect. These can sometimes be subtle and develop over time.
Behavioural signs
- Sudden changes in mood or behaviour
- Loss of interest or withdrawal
- Low self-esteem or increased self-critique
- Avoiding certain people or situations.
Physical signs
- Frequent or unexplained injuries
- Broken bones, dislocated joints, scratches, cuts, welts or burns
- Bruising or marks that show the shape of an object
- Fatigue and signs of overtraining.
Red flags in clubs and coaches
- Disregard of personal boundaries or safeguarding policies
- Unusual level of personal interest in your child (for example, frequent or secretive interactions).
If a child says something
If a child raises a safeguarding concern with you, it is important that you listen, stay calm and be supportive by:
- making sure that you are clear about what they have told you
- reassuring them that what has occurred is not their fault
- explaining that other people may need to be told in order to stop what is happening
- promptly and accurately recording the discussion in writing
- reporting the safeguarding concern via one or more of the options available.
Where to report safeguarding concerns
Knowing how to report safeguarding concerns ensures you can take quick and effective action when something doesn’t feel right.
- Speak to the Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) appointed at your club. They’re trained to handle safeguarding concerns, including abuse, harassment or policy breaches.
- Report directly to Tennis Australia's Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU) via email at integrity@tennis.com.au or online form.
- Call our whistle-blower service STOPLINE at 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233) to report anonymously.
If you believe the child is in immediate danger, call the Police at 000.
Frequently asked questions
If you’re unsure whether something could be seen as “too familiar,” it probably needs a second look. Keep communication respectful, avoid unnecessary one-on-one time (especially online or outside training), and make sure praise or support is always appropriate and professional.
Yes. As a coach, you're in a good position to notice when something seems off. Create a calm, low-pressure space for them to open up – sometimes just being present, checking in regularly and asking open-ended questions like “How are things going?” can help. Avoid prying, and if you’re still concerned, raise the issue with your club’s MPIO.
No. Unless it's an emergency and fully approved by a parent (ideally in writing), it’s best to avoid transporting players alone. If it must happen, make sure you inform the club, get explicit consent and never deviate from the agreed plan. Transparency is key.
Learn more about your safeguarding responsibilities as a coach
Ask them (and their parent or carer) what works best. Avoid making assumptions or “special treatment” without consent. Inclusion is about adapting the session so everyone can participate in a way that suits them.
Learn how you can deliver inclusive tennis for All Abilities
Yes. If the person you’re mentoring is a teenager or young adult, safeguarding still applies. Younger coaches or volunteers may be vulnerable to exploitation or inappropriate dynamics, so it’s important to model respectful, safe interactions.
If a fellow coach is acting in ways that ignore boundaries (e.g. favouritism, secrecy, physical contact or private messaging), don’t brush it off. Raise the issue with your MPIO or report it directly to Tennis Australia.