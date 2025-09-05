Model respectful behaviour at all times

Demonstrate positive communication and respectful conduct in interactions with players, parents, officials and other coaches. By leading with professionalism and empathy, you reinforce that aggression, disrespect, or inappropriate actions have no place in the sport.

Ensure players understand their rights and responsibilities in tennis

When players know what is expected and what they are entitled to, they are more likely to recognise inappropriate behaviour and feel confident speaking up.

Regularly check in with players and parents – encourage open, honest communication

Create a safe space for players to share how they are feeling both emotionally and socially, including their experiences with peers and adults. This includes asking parents how their child is finding your sessions.

Involve players in age-appropriate decisions about their tennis journey

Where appropriate, give players a voice in decisions like setting training goals, choosing competition schedules or coaching approaches. Involving them builds their confidence and helps them recognise boundaries.