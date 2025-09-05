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About the National League Finals
Get ready for a celebration of all things grassroots and community!
The National League Finals see local league champions compete against other like-minded teams at your level for the chance to win a national title.
The Finals will incorporate two different events:
- Women's doubles
- Open doubles (men, women or mixed).
Teams play against others at or near their UTR Rating. You don’t need to be the next Carlos Alcaraz or Elena Rybakina to enjoy the action – shank forehands, dodgy slices and questionable volleys are all welcome.
The inaugural tournament will be held from 16-18 October 2026, at Gold Coast Seniors Tennis Club and Gold Coast Albert Junior Tennis Club.
Rules and regulations
Please read the rules and regulations document before applying to enter the event.
Contact us
For questions or more information, please get in touch with your local state or territory contact.
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NSW
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NT
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QLD
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SA
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TAS
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VIC
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WA
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Entry information
To be considered for entry, teams must:
- Have won a local league premiership, or participated in a relevant Member Association state event, between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026
- Ensure all players have a Competitive Player Profile
- Ensure all players are at least 18 years old
- Have a minimum of four and a maximum of eight players, ensuring they all played a minimum of three matches during your premiership season. If your team does not meet this requirement, please consult 5.6 in the Rules and Regulations for more information
- Be able to field a team for the entire event
- Choose which competition you'll be a part of - Women’s or Open
- Fund yourself to get to Queensland, including entry fee, travel and accommodation. Please do not book any non-refundable accommodation or flights until you have received written confirmation from Tennis Australia that your place in the event has been confirmed
- Fill in the entry form.
Completion of the form doesn't guarantee entry. Tennis Australia will decide which teams to grant entry based on:
- Geography - not too many teams from one state
- UTRs - to create cohesive draws of similar ratings.
Entries for the 2026 tournament close 9am, Monday 27 July. Teams who are chosen will be advised shortly after this date.