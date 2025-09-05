Get ready for a celebration of all things grassroots and community!

The National League Finals see local league champions compete against other like-minded teams at your level for the chance to win a national title.

The Finals will incorporate two different events:

Women's doubles

Open doubles (men, women or mixed).

Teams play against others at or near their UTR Rating. You don’t need to be the next Carlos Alcaraz or Elena Rybakina to enjoy the action – shank forehands, dodgy slices and questionable volleys are all welcome.

The inaugural tournament will be held from 16-18 October 2026, at Gold Coast Seniors Tennis Club and Gold Coast Albert Junior Tennis Club.