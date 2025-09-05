Find your next match
Tournaments are your chance to step up, compete and see how your game stacks up – perfect for players who love structured, focused match play. Explore tournaments for all ages, genders and formats.
All Abilities tournaments
All Abilities tournaments create welcoming spaces where players of all backgrounds and abilities can participate in inclusive, empowering competitions.
Through partnerships with organisations such as Sport Inclusion Australia, Deaf Sports Australia, Blind Sports Australia and Special Olympics Australia, explore tournaments and competitive pathways that enable players to progress, connect and represent.