Tournaments

Step into the world of tournament tennis. With competitive opportunities for all ages and skill levels, there’s a place for every player to shine.
A female tennis player kisses the Australian Singles Championship trophy
School tournaments

Represent your school – locally or nationally – in fun, inclusive and competitive tennis tournaments.

Two school children holding tennis racquets shake hands over a net

Get ready to compete

Find your way into competitive play. From your first match to your next tournament, it’s easy to get started and your Tennis ID opens the door.
A tennis coach and three female players hold racquets laughing on sunset lit court