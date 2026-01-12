AO 2026 Qualifying: Sweeny, Tomic surge into second round

Dane Sweeny is through to the second round of Australian Open 2026 qualifying after a stirring 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Italy’s Andrea Pellegrino.

There was not a spare seat in ANZ Arena as Sweeny rode the highs and lows of an emotionally charged contest, settling after a nervy opening to use his speed and endurance to assert himself on the match.

“With how big an event it is, it makes you more nervous, and you feel like there’s a lot more up for grabs,” Sweeny said. “That showed in the first game. I felt quite tight, two double faults and an easy error.”

A lengthy deuce game at 3–2 proved a crucial early test, with Sweeny sealing the break after a full-stretch forehand winner that tested Pellegrino’s reach. From that point on, the 24-year-old – who overturned match deficits 13 times in 2025 – barely put a foot wrong, tracking down everything and using his patience in extended rallies to squeeze errors out of the Italian.

“I was really trying to remind myself that it’s just about playing each point as best I can, no matter what tournament I’m playing in or whom I’m playing against,” Sweeny said. “That was really pivotal today, to stay in that mindset and not get overwhelmed by the situation.”

Pellegrino lifted his level in the second set, trimming the unforced error count from 20 to 13 and finding greater penetration on his groundstrokes, forcing Sweeny to maintain his intensity.

“What I was doing in the first set started to not be good enough in the second,” Sweeny said. “He was getting comfortable with my tennis, and I had to be the one pressing a little more and put him under the pump.”

After securing an early break in the decider, Sweeny stayed locked into every point, extending rallies with deep returns and consistent depth to draw 13 forced errors from Pellegrino as he closed out the match.

The Australian will next face Switzerland’s Jerome Kym, ranked world No.181.

The victory marked Sweeny’s 64th win from his past 73 matches. In 2025, the world No.183 captured eight ITF titles, crediting his career-best form to increased maturity.

“It’s just the mental application each day,” he said. “That’s for sure been the best part of my career, being consistent with my mental application.”

A day before his opening win in Melbourne, Sweeny also had the opportunity to hit with two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner on Rod Laver Arena.

Tomic makes successful return

Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic recorded his first Australian Open victory since 2021, defeating Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6–3 6–3.

In swirling conditions on a packed 1573 Arena, Tomic produced a composed and controlled performance. After a nervy opening, the 33-year-old settled into the contest, absorbing Dellien’s pace before dictating with well-timed slices to slow the tempo and deep, looping forehands that consistently pushed the Bolivian onto the back foot.

“I haven’t played many big matches in the last year. The atmosphere was incredible — these are the moments you play for,” said Tomic.

“I’m happy I’m back winning. It’s the first match I’ve won here in a while, qualifying or main draw. Let’s see if I can win another couple; that would be nice.

"The Aussie fans have always been there. It felt special. It’s truly an amazing feeling.”

Ranked far from his career-high of world No.17 – at No.184 – the former Wimbledon quarterfinalist said his drive to return inside the top 100 begins with building momentum at the Grand Slams.

“It’s been a goal to qualify at a Grand Slam again - to have a run maybe at Wimbledon or here,” he said. “I know I’m still good enough to compete with these top guys. It’s just a matter of the surface and the conditions. Everything has to line up for me.”

Tomic will face Britain’s Arthur Fery in the second round, after Fery defeated Australian wildcard Edward Winter 6–1 6–4.

Elsewhere on opening day, West Australian Philip Sekulic was unable to complete a comeback against Argentina’s Marco Trungelliti.

Aussies in action – Australian Open 2026 Qualifying

DAY 1 RESULTS

Australian Open men's qualifying – first round

[18] Marco Trungelliti (ARG) d [WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) 6-2 1-6 6-1

Arthur Fery (GBR) d [WC] Edward Winter 6-2 6-4

Dane Sweeny (AUS) d Andrea Pellegrino (ITA) 6-2 4-6 6-3

Bernard Tomic (AUS) d [25] Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-3 6-3

