Competing as an adult
Start competing in adult tennis. Build skills, meet new players and explore playing options that match your experience and goals.
Why compete?
Adult tennis competition builds confidence, connection and purpose. You compete to test your skills, stay active, meet new people and enjoy structured match play. New or experienced, you can find a format that suits your level, goals and schedule.
Adult competition formats
Adult tennis competitions cater to different experience levels, helping every player find the right match. From social leagues to structured tournaments, there’s a format to suit your goals, schedule and playing style.
Social leagues
- Weekly team-based matches
- Great for regular play with minimal pressure
- Often open to all registered players.
Club tournaments
- Local events run by clubs
- Ideal for casual competitors
- May be open to non-members.
Open Community Series
- Accessible tournaments for all levels
- Structured match play with verified results
- Requires a Competitive Player Profile.
Getting started with competition
Not sure if you’re ready to compete? You might be, if you rally with control, enjoy match-style games and want to take your tennis further. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning through play, staying focused and enjoying the challenge.
Signs you might be ready:
- Rallying skills
- Enjoys match play
- Understands scoring
- Handles pressure.
Preparing for match day
A little preparation helps you feel confident and ready to compete.
Match formats
- Fast4, best-of-three sets or timed matches
- Format depends on the event
- Match formats explained.
What to bring
- Racquet, water, towel, sun-safe clothing and court shoes
- Learn Dress and Equipment Regulations.
Respectful play matters
- Fair play and good sportsmanship are expected
- Respect your opponent and officials.
Set up your Competitive Player Profile
- Required for most endorsed events and leagues
- Create your Competitive Player Profile.
Pathways to higher level competition
For players looking to test themselves further, these formats offer stronger competition and progression opportunities.
Signature Series
- Played on Grand Slam surfaces. Higher level competition and larger prize pools.
Australian Pro Tour
- For players aiming to compete at a national or international level.
Know the rules before you compete
Understanding the rules helps create a fair and respectful match experience for everyone.
Player conduct
- Play fairly, show respect and avoid unsportsmanlike behaviour.
Spectator expectations
- Cheer positively, respect officials and avoid sideline coaching.
Disciplinary actions
- Warnings or penalties may apply for misconduct. Serious breaches can lead to suspension
- All incidents are reviewed fairly.
Frequently asked questions
You’re not alone. Many adult players return after a long break. Social leagues and Open Community Series events are great entry points and you don’t need to be match-fit, just keen to play. If you’d like extra support, you can also find a coach to help rebuild confidence and skills.
Not always. Some competitions are open to everyone, while others are run through clubs. You can filter by format and location to find what suits you, whether you’re after a casual league or something more structured.
Absolutely. Many formats are designed for beginners or social players. Look for leagues or events marked as “Open” or “Social.”
It depends on your goals, whether you want to play casually, improve your skills, or compete regularly. The Adult Competition Formats section above breaks it down by level, structure and style of play.
Leagues run over several weeks and are great for regular play. Tournaments are usually one-off events, often held over a weekend. Some offer ranking points or UTR updates, others are purely social.
Yes! Doubles formats are popular, and some events let you enter as a pair or team. Mixed formats and team entries are common in social comps, just check the event details when registering.
Use the Competition Search to find events near you. Each listing includes registration details, eligibility and contact info, so you can choose what suits your level and schedule.