Ranking Movers: Inglis, Kubler and Polmans among Aussies to soar after AO 2026 breakthroughs

Men’s doubles

Australian Open 2026 men’s doubles finalists, Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans, were the biggest beneficiaries of the post-tournament rankings update, both rocketing inside the top 100 after combining successfully at their home Grand Slam.

Kubler returns to the top 100 for the first time since January 2024, climbing 1361 places to world No.71.

Meanwhile, Polmans equals the career-high ranking he first achieved in October 2017. The Victorian moves to world No.68, holding a double-digit ranking for the first time in five years.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.39 +3 John Peers No.55 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.58 0 Jordan Thompson No.64 +1 Matt Ebden No.66 +3 Marc Polmans No.68 +268 Jason Kubler No.71 +1361 Matthew Romios No.84 -13 Blake Bayldon No.106 +1 Patrick Harper No.121

-6

Women’s singles

Maddison Inglis also enjoyed a ranking spike after becoming the first Australian qualifier to advance to the round of 16 at the Australian Open since Amanda Tobin Dingwall in 1985.

Following her best Grand Slam campaign to date, Inglis improved to world No.113, a rise of 55 places. She nears her career-best ranking of world No.112, which she set in March 2020.

Taylah Preston moved into the top 150 as she recorded her first Grand Slam main-draw victory at AO 2026. The West Australian wildcard defeated Zhang Shuai in three sets, building on her form from the Hobart International.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.29 +2 Daria Kasatkina No.62 -19 Ajla Tomljanovic No.74 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.84 -8 Maddison Inglis No.113 +55 Talia Gibson No.118 +1 Priscilla Hon No.126 -5 Taylah Preston No.148 +13 Emerson Jones No.163 -10 Astra Sharma No.177 -20



Women’s doubles

A quarterfinals run at AO 2026 helped Talia Gibson and Kimberly Birrell close in on top-100 rankings. Their campaign included coming from a set down to defeat the No.2 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Gibson was the biggest riser of the pair, moving to a career-high ranking. The 21-year-old climbed to world No.105 following the first major of 2026, boosting her ranking by 158 places.

Birrell also achieved the highest ranking of her career, jumping 42 spots to world No.107.

Following a second-round appearance at Melbourne Park alongside compatriot Lizette Cabrera, Preston moved back into the Australian top 10. She rose 50 places to world No.215.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.21 0 Storm Hunter No.27 +5 Maya Joint No.47 +12 Olivia Gadecki No.65 -9 Talia Gibson No.105 +158 Kimberly Birrell No.107 +42 Priscilla Hon No.125 +1 Petra Hule No.214 -39 Taylah Preston No.215 +50 Alexandra Osborne No.230 +3

Men’s singles

Dane Sweeny’s emphatic first-round victory over Gael Monfils at Australian Open 2026 paid dividends in the latest rankings update.

From progressing through qualifying to winning his first Grand Slam match, Sweeny entered the Australian top 10, moving to a career-high ranking of world No.151.

Rinky Hijikata also improved his ranking following a straight-sets victory over Adrian Mannarino in the opening round. After falling out of the top 100 in August 2025, Hijikata nears a return, now ranked world No.103.