Why choose tennis?

Flexible and inclusive

Programs fit your school timetable and support diverse student needs. Deliver sessions during class or have a coach run programs, lessons or experience before and after school – there are so many options available for your school to have tennis in the school yard.

Designed for teachers

Whether experienced or new to tennis, access ready-to-use lesson plans, tennis teacher resources and curriculum-aligned content tailored for primary and secondary students.

Big-stage experience

From VIP teacher experiences at Summer of Tennis events to amazing opportunities for students such as player visits or on-court experiences at events.

Make tennis part of your school day

Tennis is more than a sport – it builds movement skills, teamwork and confidence in every student. Our programs are easy to deliver, curriculum-aligned and supported by teacher resources, training and community engagement opportunities.

Empower every student with tennis

Deliver fun, inclusive tennis experiences with curriculum-aligned resources - no courts or equipment needed. Build skills, confidence, and teamwork through game-based activities.

Further support

If you or your school need more support, the following education partners offer guidance, resources and support.

Be part of the Australian Open

Exciting event roles for teachers and students at Australian Open and the Summer of Tennis. Join this unique experience and be part of the action.

