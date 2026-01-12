Free racquets for 5000 kids on offer at AO26 Opening Week

Thousands of kids will be ready to play tennis, as 5,000 brand new Hot Shots Tennis racquets will be given away during Opening Week at the Australian Open, from January 12 – 16 2026.

Young fans can collect a free Hot Shots Tennis racquet at the Fan Stage on Grand Slam Oval across two daily sessions, offering families even more value to their Opening Week experience, and inspiring the next generation of players.

“There’s nothing better than seeing kids pick up a racquet for the first time,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“By putting 5000 racquets into kids’ hands at the Australian Open, we’re helping the next generation to get involved in tennis, develop healthy habits and hopefully experience a lifelong love of the game.”

Fans will also have the chance to interact with some of the sport’s top talent during the giveaway, as professional players join the sessions for a special Q&A on stage. The pros will also personally hand out racquets to the first 25 lucky kids to arrive at each session.

Kids can register for a free racquet as they arrive at Melbourne Park and collect from the designated location when they depart. There will be signage and QR codes onsite explaining how to get involved.

The initiative is part of Tennis Australia’s broader commitment to grow participation at the grassroots level and get more people picking up a racquet.

Opening Week presented by Herald Sun will see the entire AO precinct open from day one for the first time, with affordable family tickets and free entry for kids on Monday 12 January. Fans can enjoy the AO Ballpark presented by Emirates, TOPCOURT, nightly live music on Grand Slam Oval, qualifying, open practice, four nights of tennis showdowns with top players on Rod Laver Arena and Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates.

*Racquets will be distributed on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, and will be given away each day from Monday 12 to Friday 16 January.

About Hot Shots Tennis

Hot Shots Tennis is Australia’s premier tennis program for kids aged 3-10+, designed to make learning tennis fun, engaging, and accessible. With new-look programs and a focus on skills, fitness, and values, Hot Shots creates an exciting pathway to tennis for kids, whether they’re aiming for a career in the sport or simply enjoying it for fun.

