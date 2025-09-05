Serving our community
We support communities through tennis by creating opportunities, promoting wellbeing and protecting the environment.
Our work includes the Australian Tennis Foundation, disaster relief programs, sustainability initiatives and partnerships that drive long-term impact.
Community projects
Bush fire and disaster relief
Tennis is raising funds for people affected by Australia’s natural disasters, including bushfires. For more details, please visit Rally as One program.
Drought relief
Tennis Australia aims to play a role and make a difference in areas where natural disasters may have affected Australian communities. In December 2018 Tennis Australia contributed to the Federal Government’s drought relief support initiative.
With assistance from our state based member associations, Tennis Australia visited eight drought affected communities across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland. Using tennis as a vehicle to connect with these communities we shared meals, played tennis, enjoyed local music at each of the ‘Celebrating our Community’ events.
Sustainability and environment
Tennis Australia has become the first Australian sporting organisation to commit to the United Nations Sports for Climate Change Action Framework.
Speaking at an event for climate action in Paris, attended by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley explained how sport can play a major role in promoting innovative and sustainable practices required to achieve climate neutrality.
“As the biggest sporting event in the world each January, the Australian Open is in a unique position to help drive awareness of the need for increased sustainability,” Tiley said.
“While minimising the environmental impact across all of our events is an important focus of our team, equally, we know that as the national sporting body, we also have the power to influence and drive the behavioural changes required to achieve climate neutrality at the local community level.
Community partners
Learn about the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF), which aims to inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people through tennis. As the Official Charity of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, the ATF uses tennis as a vehicle to reduce social disadvantage and increase social cohesion.
The Women’s Tennis Foundation
Tennis Australia and The Women’s Tennis Foundation are committed to helping women in tennis, as players, coaches, officials, administrators and executives. We are passionate about supporting women to make the sport of tennis accessible for all Australians to enjoy.
The Australian Davis Cup Tennis Foundation
Tennis Australia partners with the Davis Cup Foundation to support the development of young Australian players. Since 1971 the Davis Cup Foundation have assisted the Australia’s Davis Cup team.
International Development
Tennis Australia works with partners across the Asia-Pacific to grow the game and create more opportunities for players, coaches and officials. Through international partnerships and targeted development initiatives, the aim is to build stronger tennis communities and infrastructure across the region.
From grassroots programs to high-performance pathways, the focus is on sustainable growth, knowledge-sharing and collaboration. These efforts help ensure that tennis thrives beyond Australia’s borders, contributing to the sport’s global future.