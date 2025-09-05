Serving our community

Tennis Australia has become the first Australian sporting organisation to commit to the United Nations Sports for Climate Change Action Framework.

Speaking at an event for climate action in Paris, attended by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley explained how sport can play a major role in promoting innovative and sustainable practices required to achieve climate neutrality.

“As the biggest sporting event in the world each January, the Australian Open is in a unique position to help drive awareness of the need for increased sustainability,” Tiley said.

“While minimising the environmental impact across all of our events is an important focus of our team, equally, we know that as the national sporting body, we also have the power to influence and drive the behavioural changes required to achieve climate neutrality at the local community level.