Understanding the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR)
Find out what this rating system is, why you should have one and how it enhances your tennis experience.
What's a UTR?
It’s a standardised rating system that connects millions of players worldwide, promoting fair and competitive play across the tennis world. It is the official rating for tennis in Australia, making it easier than ever for Aussies to find level-based play and enhance their tennis experience. Developed and managed by UTR Sports, it accurately reflects a player's current skill level based on head-to-head matches – across all ages, genders and nationalities.
"The best way to describe it is you can go anywhere in the world and if you’re playing against somebody with a similar skill level, you know you’re going to have a good game. It’s a way for us to rate ourselves against any player, anywhere in the world.”
Darren Cahill, Australian tennis coach.
Here’s a quick rundown
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
You can receive a projected UTR after just one match. Your rating becomes fully reliable after approximately five matches. As you continue to play and your results are entered into the system, your UTR will dynamically adjust, reflecting your evolving performance.
UTR Sports: Promoting level-based play
Formerly known as Universal Tennis, UTR Sports is dedicated to the development, maintenance, and widespread adoption of UTR. Driven by a passion for fostering level-based play, they’re keen to ensure competitive and enjoyable matches for participants of all skill levels.
By connecting players globally and providing innovative tools and platforms to track players’ skills and abilities, UTR Sports empowers individuals, coaches, clubs and sporting organisations to organise and participate in tennis events that set a universally high standard.
The Tennis Australia platforms from which player results contribute to UTR Ratings are Tournament Planner, League Manager and Match Centre, as well as other external platforms used by tournament and league providers. All eligible match results are analysed to update each player's UTR.
Who should get a UTR?
Every tennis player should have a UTR. If you’re a social player, your UTR can help you find opponents who are at a similar level, ensuring enjoyable and engaging matches.
For junior players, it's a great tool for goal setting and tracking your progress. It helps you find local events and players to challenge. A UTR plays an important role for those seeking US college tennis scholarships, both during the application process and in enabling them to continue their tennis career post-graduation.
Unlocking your UTR
Ready to see where your tennis game truly stands? Getting your UTR is free. To start experiencing the benefits, you will need a Competitive Player Profile (CPP). Your Competitive Player Profile is the unique profile generated by connecting your Tennis ID and UTR Rating. With this connection established, your playing history and upcoming match data can be stored securely in one place, giving you full visibility of your tennis stats and performance.
To learn more about CPP and how to set up your UTR, visit Competitive Player Profile.
Mastering UTR
Now that you understand the basics of UTR and how it enhances your tennis experience, let’s dig deeper into how it works.
Frequently asked questions
Coloured Ball Competitions use a different grading system called Coloured Ball Rating or CBR. Similar to UTR, CBR is a level-based rating system that reflects your child’s skills and abilities. To start developing your Coloured Ball Rating, complete your Competitive Player Profile.
All abilities players are encouraged to get a UTR for seeding and divisioning purposes. However, Blind and Low Vision tennis, Wheelchair tennis and Para Standing tennis rarely use it for other purposes due to the modified game rules.