Formerly known as Universal Tennis, UTR Sports is dedicated to the development, maintenance, and widespread adoption of UTR. Driven by a passion for fostering level-based play, they’re keen to ensure competitive and enjoyable matches for participants of all skill levels.

By connecting players globally and providing innovative tools and platforms to track players’ skills and abilities, UTR Sports empowers individuals, coaches, clubs and sporting organisations to organise and participate in tennis events that set a universally high standard.

The Tennis Australia platforms from which player results contribute to UTR Ratings are Tournament Planner, League Manager and Match Centre, as well as other external platforms used by tournament and league providers. All eligible match results are analysed to update each player's UTR.