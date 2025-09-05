Stances, grips and strokes
Learn the basics of tennis with former pro player Scott Draper. Watch simple videos on stances, grips and strokes to get started on court.
Watch and learn tennis
Starting out in tennis doesn’t need to feel tricky. In these videos, former professional player Scott Draper guides you through the three building blocks of tennis: how you stand, how you hold your racquet and how you swing.
These clear, simple videos will help you build the skills and confidence to enjoy playing tennis.
Stances
Your stance is the foundation of every shot in tennis. It’s about how you place your feet, balance your body and prepare to move. Players can use these different stances to hit various types of shots in a tennis match.
The four types of stances
Learn the four different types of stances: open, semi-open, square and closed.
Grips
The grip is how you position your hand on the racquet, and it can help you play with more ease and control. There are a few different ways to hold the racquet, but it's important to keep in mind that grips are not a one-size-fits-all, rather it's about finding what works best for you as a player.
Forehand grips
Forehand grips are where all beginners start, for your most common and instinctive strokes.
Backhand grips
Backhand grips help you reach new angles and make your play more versatile.
Strokes
Now that you've learned your stances and grips, it's time to swing the racquet. Strokes are the swings and shots you use during a match like forehands, backhands and serve. Each stroke has its own technique and purpose, whether you’re rallying from the baseline or finishing a point at the net.
Basic forehand
The most natural stroke in tennis. A basic forehand gives control and consistent shots.
Modern forehand
A modern forehand builds on the basics, adding spin and power for stronger, versatile shots.
One-handed backhand
Smooth and adaptable, the one-handed backhand adds reach and variety to your game.